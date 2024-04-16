Significant Achievements for INTO University Partnerships’ Foundation Medicine Programme

INTO University Partnerships has recorded notable success with its Foundation Medicine and Health programme, with a majority of its participants securing conditional offers for medical degrees in the UK and abroad.

This year, 70% of the international students from the 2023 cohort who aspire to study medicine have received offers for a five-year MBBS degree.

Launched in April 2022, the programme at the INTO London Centre admitted its inaugural group of international students in September 2022. Students in this foundation course have the opportunity to progress to numerous top universities both in the UK and internationally, including several within the QS Top 150, and to pursue various sought-after health profession degrees.

During their foundation year, students undertake modules in biology, chemistry, mathematics, and research skills, alongside two unique medicine-focused modules. These are exclusively available at INTO London, including Advanced Sciences for Medicine—which enhances students’ scientific knowledge pertinent to medicine. The second, Professional and Communication Skills for Medicine, helps students hone their medical interview skills and develop key competencies essential for healthcare professionals.

Nara from South Korea, a member of the first cohort, has received unconditional offers to study medicine at Aston University and Queen Mary University of London, Malta Campus.

Nara stated, “As an international student, it’s very important to know how to communicate well. At INTO, I take part in English classes and improve my academic writing, and how to prepare for presentations – this really helped me when writing personal statements. I also have 1-1 sessions with the university progression and career manager, during which I discuss personal statements and they provide feedback for applying to university medical schools.”

An impressive 95% of students on the foundation programme have secured offers from British universities for various medical-related degrees. Those who did not receive offers for medicine have obtained places on courses such as Biomedical Sciences, Medical Sciences, Pharmacology, and Biology at prestigious institutions like Bristol University, Queen Mary University of London, Aston University, and University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Robin Peel, the Centre Director at INTO London, commented, “We have designed this foundation programme in medicine and health professions to give our students the best chance of getting into and being successful on their chosen health degree with excellent progression options, a guaranteed interview at a UK medical school and unique specialist modules.”

INTO University Partnerships supports students extensively during their university application process, including a part-time online University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT) preparation course offered over the summer preceding the foundation programme.

Students benefit from personalised support through one-to-one sessions and collective guidance during group sessions throughout the application process. INTO London’s University Progression and Careers Manager organises workshops for writing personal statements, guest lectures, and masterclasses with medical professionals, along with interview preparation and practice.

The ‘Superlab’ at London Metropolitan University’s modern and centrally located campus is a prime facility for INTO London students. It is among the largest laboratories in Europe, where students learn lab etiquette, enhance their English language skills in a professional setting, and gain confidence in using advanced lab equipment.

INTO London Centre provides bespoke university preparation programmes guaranteeing entry to over 100 universities across the UK and Europe. Its location in the heart of London’s financial district, near the vibrant areas of Spitalfields, Brick Lane, and Shoreditch, offers students a dynamic and engaging learning environment.

Since 2005, INTO University Partnerships has facilitated the journey of over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries in achieving their ambition to earn a degree from premier universities in the US, UK, and Australia.