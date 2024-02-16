Valentine’s Disappointment: 44% of Women Find Gifts Inadequate

The pressure of Valentine’s Day gift selection can be immense. Love Discount Vouchers has investigated the psychology behind gift exchanges on this day of love, bringing to light strategies that can assist your audience in cherishing their loved ones without depleting their finances, and importantly, making sure Cupid’s arrow does not miss.
- Food and beverages make the best gifts
- 60% of buyers want a deal at Valentine’s Day
- 44% of women said they had been disappointed at Valentines
- Only 11% of men were disappointed
- Over 55+ tend to spend the least with 25-34’s splashing the cash
- Women believe they are the superior gift givers
Food and Beverages | 19%
Personalised Gifts | 17%
Experiences | 11%
Flowers | 10%
Holidays | 9%
Jewellery | 6%
Art and Creativity | 5%
Technology and Gadgets | 5%
THE WORST GIFTS
Card | 3%
Beauty and Personal Care | 3%
Fashion and Accessories | 3%
Home and Living | 3%
Subscription Services | 3%
Other | 1%
Books and Literature | 1%
Surprisingly, nearly 60% of respondents identified as bargain hunters, actively seeking online deals for special occasions. It seems love doesn’t have to break the bank.
The Battle of the Stars:
The age group 25-34 takes the lead in Valentine’s spending, shelling out between £25-£50 on gifts for their other halves. Meanwhile, those aged 55+ are more frugal, spending the least. On average, people spend around £0-£25 on Valentine’s gifts.
The struggle to find the perfect gift is real. “Gifts for him” is searched 228k times, whereas “gifts for her” lags behind at 132k searches. Are men being neglected in the gift content creation sphere? Or are they just better at dropping hints?
#valentinesgiftsforhim on Instagram has 36.9k posts, whilst #valentinesgiftsforher boasts a more substantial 63.1k posts. Are women receiving more thoughtful gifts, or are men just not sharing their treasures on social media?
- A hamster – “I had a long distance relationship at the time and he thought it would keep me company. I had never shown interest in hamsters. Message to mankind: unless discussed, don’t buy livestock for women.”
- Personalised coffee cup – “We broke up shortly after and I kept forgetting to bin it. So I would see our faces as soon as I woke up.”
- Washing up gloves – “I complained my hands were getting sore.”
- A picture frame – “My great aunt had my wedding picture put into a frame. The frame was hideous and had 2 cupids with arrows on the top two corners and all these yellow, gold swirls down the side. It was truly awful. Picture with my husband on our wedding day. Funny bit was we’d been divorced over 10 years and I’d been with my current partner for as long as 7 years. We laughed all the way home. Luckily my partner has a great sense of humour. The tale still comes out at parties, bbqs etc.”
2. Personalised Special Year Espresso Martini With Music
4. Whiskey Subscription