Luxury McLaren Worth £600,000 Left Abandoned After Triggering Multi-Car Crash

A high-end McLaren, valued at approximately £600,000, was left abandoned following a multi-vehicle collision it allegedly caused.

The incident, involving four vehicles, occurred on a busy road this past Saturday night (18 November).

Initial reports suggest the fiery red McLaren 720S coupe crashed into a Ford Fiesta from behind, triggering a domino effect. The Fiesta then collided with a Toyota Etios and a Chevrolet Onix parked nearby.

The high-speed impact propelled the McLaren off the road, stopping against a tree.

Police reported that the driver of the McLaren fled the scene in Campo Grande, Brazil. Subsequently, the driver’s lawyer arrived to speak with the affected parties and law enforcement officers.

The high-value sports car, priced at over 3.6 million BRL (£589,000) in the local market, miraculously escaped significant damage.

However, since the driver could not confirm ownership, authorities impounded the McLaren, towing it to a police facility. The car’s registration traces back to Balneário Camboriú, almost 600 miles from Campo Grande.

One individual sustained minor injuries in the pile-up and received medical attention for minor cuts and scrapes.

The police are currently investigating the incident, focusing on potential charges of negligence leading to bodily harm and property damage.

The identity of the McLaren driver remains undisclosed as the investigation continues.

