Missile Test Mistaken for UFO in Spain

What was thought to be a mysterious UFO sighting in Spain has been identified as a missile test.

The unexpected luminous phenomenon sparked concern among residents, leading many to wonder about its origin, with speculations of extraterrestrial involvement surfacing on social media.

The spectacle was observed in the evening skies above the northern Spanish regions, including Basque, Navarra, Aragon, and Catalonia, precisely at 7.20 pm on 18 November.

However, the source of the bright light was earthly – a ballistic missile test executed by the French military from their Biscarrosse base near Bordeaux.

The missile created a striking display, disintegrating into a brilliant white radiance.

This event was part of a successful M51 submarine-launched ballistic missile trial, as confirmed by the French Directorate General of Armament (DGA).

The DGA announced, “Successful test firing of the M51 missile. We coordinated and executed a successful launch of the M51 missile without a military warhead from our Biscarrosse base. This marks the first launch using the upgraded M51.3 version.”

The missile safely reached its designated fallout area in the North Atlantic, far from any coastlines, adhering to all necessary protocols for such tests.

Despite assurances, the spectacle left many locals in awe.

A resident recounted, “We observed it from Azkartza in Álava (Basque Country), moving towards Vitoria-Gasteiz before disintegrating at 7.19 pm, leaving a white trail. It was astonishing. I had to pull over as we were unsure what it was and spent the entire night seeking information.”

Another individual shared, “We witnessed it from Vizcable, Albacete. Appreciate the clarification on this mystery.”

A third person noted, “It was quite loud, and everything vibrated despite me being in a small village.”

Joshua mentioned, “In Zaragoza, it appeared as a red light.”

Marc humorously commented, “For future tests, aim northwards. We don’t need that French debris here.”

Disclaimers:

This content and images have been licensed to use by Jam Press, edited and syndicated by https://www.znewsservice.com/.

Should you have any questions relating to this content please get in touch with Jam Press via https://www.jampress.co.uk/contact-us/