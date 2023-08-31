Mysterious ‘UFO’ Allegedly Spotted in Photo Captured During Family Beach Stroll

An individual is asserting to have captured a photograph of a ‘UFO’ while enjoying a leisurely beach walk with their family.

The person, opting to remain unidentified, was meandering along the shores of Playa Unión beach in Argentina, accompanied by their spouse and child in early August. During this outing, they decided to seize the opportunity to take pictures of the breathtaking sunset.

Subsequently, upon reviewing the images, they insist that an unusual object caught their attention, which they believe to be a classic “flying saucer.”

The observer maintains that the sky was reportedly devoid of any anomalies aside from this peculiar object.

In the photographs, an extensive expanse of sand, sea, and sky unfolds, with a magnificent sunset painting the backdrop.

However, towards the right side of the frame, a small circular object comes into view, seemingly suspended amidst the clouds.

The individual recounted to the local publication Jornada that the sunset was “exceedingly beautiful.” Nevertheless, upon returning home and examining the images, they were taken aback by the presence of what they describe as a “UFO.”

