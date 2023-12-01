300 Weddings Later: A Pro’s Guide to Avoiding Common Wedding Regrets

A seasoned wedding planner shares the six most common regrets among couples and tips for averting them.

Maleila S Domingos, a 32-year-old wedding planner with six years of experience and over 300 weddings, now runs her own business. She offers insight into frequent wedding blunders and how to sidestep them.

From ensuring you’re well-fed handling last-minute guest cancellations to the importance of a hair and makeup trial, here are the key areas to focus on.

“The wedding belongs to you,” says Maleila from Toronto, Canada, in an interview with NeedToKnow.co.uk.

“Every detail that brings you joy and is done with intention is worth it.”

AVOID EARLY SEATING CHART PRINTING:

Guest cancellations usually occur one to three weeks before the wedding, so printing your seating chart too soon can be problematic.

“Plan to print the Monday before your wedding, as most printers need a 48-hour notice,” Maleila advises.

Alternatively, consider a mirror seating chart to eliminate printing.

HAIR AND MAKEUP TRIAL IS A MUST:

Skipping a trial for your chosen hair and makeup look can lead to disappointment.

Artists need time to perfect their craft; a trial three months before the wedding can help adjust your look as needed.

Maleila emphasizes: “Trials are essential. They allow for any necessary changes well before the big day.”

DESIGNATE A FRIEND TO ENSURE YOU EAT:

Amid the excitement, eating can be forgotten. Assigning a friend to ensure you eat, especially after spending on catering, is crucial.

Maleila notes: “Make sure to eat the food you carefully selected. It’s important to nourish yourself during this busy day.”

BE SELECTIVE WITH YOUR GUEST LIST:

With guest count significantly affecting the budget, inviting people out of obligation isn’t necessary.

“Your wedding is a personal event. Share it with those who matter to you,” Maleila suggests.

MODERATE PRE-CEREMONY DRINKING:

Avoid excessive drinking before the ceremony and speeches.

Maleila advises: “Enjoy a drink but pace yourself. Save the real partying for the dance floor!”

THE VALUE OF A WEDDING PLANNER:

Couples often skip hiring a planner to cut costs, which can lead to more stress.

Maleila recommends at least a ‘Day of Coordinator’ to manage the day’s events and reduce the couple’s stress.

