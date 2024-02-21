Bath Natural Remedies: A New Chapter for Neal’s Yard Bath

Neal’s Yard Remedies in Bath, celebrated for its dedication to organic and natural health solutions, is excited to announce its evolution to “Bath Natural Remedies.” After a remarkable journey of twenty-two years under the Neal’s Yard Remedies franchise, this well-loved wellness hub is embracing a new identity while maintaining its partnership with Neal’s Yard as a Heritage Partner. This partnership ensures the continued availability of the complete Neal’s Yard Remedies product lineup. The therapy rooms will persist in offering a wide array of treatments and expert practitioners.

This rebranding marks a significant milestone, reflecting the business’s growth and its unwavering commitment to offering superior, natural health and beauty solutions. The new name, Bath Natural Remedies, embodies the spirit of the historic city of Bath and underscores the store’s holistic health and sustainability ethos.

The newly named Bath Natural Remedies will maintain its extensive selection of organic offerings, including skincare products, herbal remedies, essential oils, CBD products, and health supplements. Additionally, the store is excited to introduce new product lines, such as an exclusive natural cosmetics range from Inika, reinforcing its focus on local community engagement and sustainable sourcing.

Amanda Lewis Starks, one of the Directors at Bath Natural Remedies, shared her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to introduce our new incarnation as Bath Natural Remedies. This rebranding represents our ongoing commitment to providing the finest natural products to our valued customers while aligning with the rich heritage of Bath. We are excited about this next chapter and look forward to continuing to serve our community with care and integrity.”

The transition to Bath Natural Remedies promises the same level of quality and authenticity that patrons have come to expect, now under a revitalized brand identity. The rebranding includes a fresh logo, updated store signage, and an enhanced digital footprint, facilitating a seamless connection with the brand and its wide array of natural remedies. An online store launch is anticipated shortly, promising expanded access to their products.

To commemorate the rebranding, Bath Natural Remedies is planning special promotions and events to show appreciation to its loyal customers and welcome newcomers. The store, located at Northumberland Place in Bath, invites everyone to discover the updated ambiance and product range.

The relaunch will be graced by Neal’s Yard Remedies’ founder, Romy Fraser, who will give her blessing to the brand’s new journey on Friday, 1st March.

For further details on Bath Natural Remedies, visit www.bathnaturalremedies.com or reach out via hello@bathnaturalremedies.com.