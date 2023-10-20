Peach Hamper’s Reveals Its 2023 Corporate Christmas Range

Peach Hampers is delighted to introduce its new Corporate Christmas hampers for 2023, brimming with carefully selected products. Companies across the UK now have the opportunity to spread holiday joy and express gratitude to their staff and customers with these bespoke branded gift baskets.

Peach Hampers unveiled its new Christmas product range on September 26th, coinciding with the launch of its updated website. The range encompasses personalized Christmas hampers that can feature your company’s logo and more. The revamped website offers customers the convenience of customizing their own packaging using an intuitive online tool. All packaging and designs are crafted in-house by Peach Hampers’ creative experts to ensure that your corporate gifts are truly distinctive.

“This year, we have been waiting in anticipation for the launch of our amazing new website alongside the 2023 Christmas product range. We truly think it’s the best-looking and user-friendly website in our category. Our products take centre stage, and we have integrated an amazing design feature, allowing users to tailor our products’ to match their corporate identity. The user can add logos, colour schemes and messaging to really make the gift unique.” – Brendan Pallant, Managing Director.

The Corporate Christmas collection offers hampers in a price range from £38 to £385. Each hamper is filled with meticulously hand-picked and personally tasted products, featuring renowned brands like Savoursmiths gourmet crisps and locally sourced delights such as Guppy’s chocolates. The hampers also cater to dietary preferences with vegan, gluten-free, and non-alcoholic options.

“Our product range improves and evolves with us year on year. We create new, exciting, sustainable products and carry out trials throughout the year to get our final product portfolio ready for Christmas. We think this year’s range is our best and peachiest yet!” – Brendan Pallant.

Notably, the Corporate Christmas collection isn’t just beautiful and bursting with flavor; it’s also environmentally responsible. Peach Hampers’ packaging is both recyclable and compostable, and they plant a tree for every order placed.

Peach Hampers, a family-run business located in East Yorkshire, specializes in delivering bespoke hampers and personalized gifts for various occasions, from weddings to retirements. The company has gained recognition for its success in corporate gifting, offering products featuring branded, customizable logos tailored to companies’ needs.