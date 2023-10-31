Tile Specialists, a Family-Owned Business, Unveil The Tilers Hub – Offering Swift UK Delivery

Andrews Tiles, a family-owned company with a 137-year legacy, has extended its reach with the launch of an online venture, TheTilersHub.co.uk, which provides next-day delivery across the UK.

Originating in Leeds in 1886, the company now boasts four showrooms across the country and has been based at its Meanwood site since 1960. In a significant expansion this year, Andrews Tiles opened two new sites in Seacroft and Stockport, Greater Manchester, reflecting a surge in demand for its products and services.

The Seacroft-based site in Leeds was inaugurated by Jess Learmouth MBE, a renowned triathlete and part of the gold medal-winning triathlon mixed relay team at the 2020 Olympics.

The decision to launch TheTilersHub.co.uk stems from Andrews Tiles’ commitment to making its quality products accessible nationwide, not just to local customers.

The online platform offers a vast selection of products, including tile adhesive, grout, tile backer boards, levelling compound, tiling tools, tile spacers, tile trim, tile cutters, and materials. Orders placed online before 3 pm qualify for next-day delivery, and some products even offer pre-10.30 am delivery options. Orders over £500 receive free postage.

David Clough, Director at Andrews Tiles, stated, “When it comes to tiling, our website has everything you could need – all in one place at competitive prices. We specialise in making sure that you have the right product for the job. We have a huge selection of tile adhesive, grouts and silicones as well as all the preparation materials you need such as levelling compound, decoupling matts, tile spacers and underfloor heating. As well as materials, we also sell a full range of professional tiling tools. Whether it’s a tile cutter, diamond blades, or hand tools – we’ve got everything you need to get the perfect finish.”

Andrews Tiles has been involved in various iconic projects, including supplying and fitting 14 million mosaics for the CIS Tower in Manchester when it opened in 1962. More recently, the company provided and fitted the Terrazzo cladding on the Dorchester Hotel in 2022.

David added, “We handpick the brands we use based on our extensive experience and stock a full range of products from companies including Tilemaster, Ultra, Laticrete, Rubi to name a few. As our background is Tile Fixing, we know how important it is to have everything there when you need it to get the job done. That’s why customer service is our number one priority and we pride ourselves on offering various delivery options all over the United Kingdom and Ireland. We have a team of experts to offer advice when you need it, and if you can’t find a particular product on our website, just get in touch and we’ll see what we can do.”

To learn more about their offerings or to browse the available items, visit TheTilersHub.co.uk.