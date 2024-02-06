Bluewater and Betway SA20 Forge Partnership to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Bottles in Cricket

In an effort to promote sustainable hydration practices, the Betway SA20 cricket league in South Africa has partnered with Bluewater, leaders in water purification and beverage solutions, to phase out single-use plastic bottles.

Bluewater Africa’s General Manager, Janneke Brasecke, welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its significance with the words, “This partnership is a key first step towards creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly cricket league.”

The collaboration will see Bluewater equipping the Playoff matches from 6-8 February at Newlands and Wanderers, and the Final on 10 February, with cutting-edge water filtration units. These installations aim to provide a plastic-free hydration solution for players, spectators, and staff alike. Marking a shift towards sustainability, players from the qualifying teams will receive bespoke reusable stainless-steel Bluewater bottles with a lifetime warranty, replacing disposable plastic bottles.

Betway SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith underscored the initiative’s importance, stating, “We are excited to take our first step towards reducing the use of single-use plastic at the Betway SA20. This partnership helps us ensure that we are committed to both improving access to clean drinking water amongst our participants, attendees and contractors as well as reduce plastic waste. It also reinforces the company’s commitment to improving access to clean drinking water globally and creating a positive impact on human health and the environment.”

Adding to this, Janneke Brasecke highlighted the influential role of sports in addressing environmental issues, saying, “Professional sport has a unique opportunity to drive both awareness and action on planet-wide sustainability challenges. With the alarming reliance on single-use plastic bottles still so apparent at many events and venues around the world, this is a bold and important step by Betway SA20 to demonstrate there is now a real and present solution for providing sustainable and healthy hydration at cricket events without harming people and planet.”

Brasecke expressed hope that this initiative would inspire broader change: “We are stoked to be launching this collaboration with Betway SA20 and we hope it inspires many other events and venues to follow suit in ending the stranglehold of plastics in sport.”

The excitement builds as Season 2 of the League approaches its zenith, with four contenders eyeing the 2024 Championship title. The first qualifier will see Durban’s Super Giants taking on Sunrisers Eastern Cape on 6 February, with Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings competing in the Eliminator the following day.