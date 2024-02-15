Rio Tinto Entrusts BBGC with CTRM Managed Services Support Contract

BBGC, a global consultancy specialising in business and technology, has been granted a contract for Commodity Trade Risk Management (CTRM) Managed Services by the international mining giant, Rio Tinto.

With its deep expertise in energy, commodities, and financial services, and a strategic presence in the UK, USA, Singapore, UAE, and India, BBGC is ideally positioned as a trusted advisor in the CTRM arena. The company’s comprehensive service offering includes everything from strategic IT consulting to full lifecycle delivery support, product selection, and implementation, aimed at enhancing Rio Tinto’s operational efficiency and risk management capabilities.

BBGC’s prowess in trading solutions and advanced analytics is set to empower stakeholders in making informed decisions regarding the processing, marketing, trading, or consumption of commodities, supported by robust data analytics for better position visibility, compliance, and risk management.

“At BBGC, we prioritise the security and competitiveness of our clients’ trading operations,” said Amir Soufizadeh, Director at BBGC.

He further emphasised, “Our Modern Managed Services, supported by a distributed team across multiple locations, ensure continuous support, improvements, and cost-effective enhancements.”

This partnership is a testament to BBGC’s ability to deliver high-quality solutions. “Being trusted by a company of Rio Tinto’s caliber is a testament to the quality of our work,” Soufizadeh added. “We are proud of our collaboration to enhance and manage a high-quality commodity software platform.”

Established in 1873, Rio Tinto is a leading name in the global mining industry, named after the Rio Tinto river in Southern Spain, marking the origin of its mining operations. Today, it ranks as the world’s second-largest metals and mining corporation, with operations across 35 countries.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with BBGC as we continue to anchor a stable operational foundation while expanding our Commodities trading capabilities in the years ahead. This collaboration reflects our shared vision to address complex challenges with care, courage and curiosity to create a positive impact to Rio Tinto and the industry which we operate,” stated Marcus Ang, Senior Product Manager at Rio Tinto.

For more insights into BBGC’s CTRM services, visit www.bbgcservices.com.