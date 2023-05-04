Dream Home with Stunning London Views for Sale – Directly Opposite Royal Albert Hall

A luxurious seven-storey home in London, boasting 9,430 sq ft and priced at £30 million, has hit the market. Situated in the heart of London, the home is surrounded by some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Natural History Museum, and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Upon entering the elegant seven-bedroom house, you step into a spacious entrance hall, which leads to a large reception room and formal dining area. The first floor consists of a grand reception room complete with intricate artwork and ornate crystal chandeliers, and a balcony offering an exceptional view of the Royal Albert Hall.

The entire second floor is occupied by the master bedroom, which includes a well-lit sitting room and a large en-suite bathroom featuring a bathtub and walk-in shower. The additional six bedrooms are arranged over the upper four floors, accompanied by four en-suite bathrooms, spacious reception areas, and a walled roof garden that provides stunning views of the city.

The lower ground floor includes a media room, further reception rooms, a dining area, and a large kitchen with marble countertops and cream cupboards, as well as a small outdoor space perfect for entertaining guests.

Located on Princes Gate, the luxurious home offers unrivalled access to London’s top amenities, including five-star restaurants and stunning shops, all within walking distance of Hyde Park.

The property is currently listed with Nest Seekers for £30 million, making it an ideal purchase for those who appreciate luxury and fine living in the heart of one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting cities.