Shoplifter mocked for guilty appearance in police mugshot

A man named Daniel Scoffield has been banned from stores in his hometown of Grantham, Lincolnshire for three years due to a string of shoplifting offences. His police mugshot has been widely mocked by locals for his guilty and startled appearance. Tansy Epton joked, “He looks surprised about that decision,” while Lara Clark said, “He’s still in shock that he got caught.” Sarah Reeve commented, “The wind changed as soon as he got caught. Mum was right all along.” Chris Gosling quipped, “Looks as though he thinks he’s farted but followed through.” Michael Gibson added, “This is spectacular.”

The 34-year-old has been banned from entering Grantham town centre after being given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by the courts. Another local man, Christopher Hay, 35, received the same punishment. A CBO is a civil order intended to address the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals where their behavior has resulted in their appearance before a criminal court.

Insp Mark Hillson of Lincolnshire Police said, “Both Hay and Scoffield caused persistent issues within the Grantham area. They targeted retail premises with no regard for the impact their actions would have on staff, the business or the local community. This type of offending blights our communities, and we want to protect our communities from it.” Hillson added that CBOs offer longer-term solutions to prevent this behavior and provide the courts with additional sentencing powers to deal with any breaches.