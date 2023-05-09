Jam Press JMP315140 scaled
Story from Jam Press (Swallowed Screw) Pictured: Mónica Navarrete.
Woman chokes on metal screw in work snack

Mónica Navarrete is seeking compensation from her former employers after swallowing a metal screw hidden inside a snack provided to her while working for fruit exporters Frusan in Chile. Navarrete decided to only eat bread from the snack table, provided by the company, during a night shift. She began choking and immediately felt something hard scraping down her throat.

Navarrete was eventually taken to a hospital, where an X-ray revealed that a one-inch screw had passed through her stomach and lodged in her colon. Navarrete, who was in severe pain, was eventually able to pass the object naturally after several days in hospital. Her lawyers argue that the company failed to ensure that the food provided complied with health and safety requirements, and failed to follow the proper protocol when an accident occurs at work. Navarrete’s former employers have yet to release a statement about the incident.

Sam Allcock
Written by

Sam Allcock

Sam Allcock is the founder of PR Fire. He helps small to medium-sized businesses land coverage in publications like BuzzFeed, Metro, The Huffington Post, and The Telegraph through smart press release distribution. I Have been contributing to Chat T Sports for the past year covering Sporting News from around the world.

