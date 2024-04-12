Glowfrog Video Production Clinches Excellence Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Glowfrog Video Production, operating out of Derby, has once again been honoured with the prestigious ThreeBestRated® Excellence Award, marking the fourth consecutive year of this achievement.

Specialising in the creation of high-quality business videos, Glowfrog is renowned for its expertise in corporate video production. The company excels in employing video marketing strategies to help businesses draw in new clientele, offering a comprehensive and highly acclaimed video production service. Their work has consistently met and exceeded the expectations of a diverse clientele across various sectors.

The past year saw Glowfrog collaborating with notable entities such as Mercedes-Benz, Marks & Spencer, and the University of Derby, contributions that have led to them securing the ThreeBestRated® Excellence Award for 2024.

The award criteria include a thorough 50-point inspection that evaluates businesses on multiple fronts, including experience, service quality, customer feedback, and pricing fairness.

This accolade serves as further validation of Glowfrog’s unwavering dedication to delivering superior video production services. This commitment was also recognised when they were named ‘Best UK Corporate Video Production Company’ by Vidsaga.

Matt Middleton, the Director of Glowfrog, shared his thoughts: “We’re committed to consistently exceeding expectations and ensuring our clients’ visions come to life. We are immensely honoured and humbled to receive these awards, which are a testament to the dedication and creativity of our talented team.”

For businesses looking to make a significant impact with professional videos, Glowfrog offers complimentary consultations, which can be scheduled through their website.