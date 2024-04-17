Celebrating Innovation and Excellence in Construction and Engineering: The 2024 Awards Revealed

Business Awards UK is delighted to declare the victors of the 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards, saluting remarkable accomplishments and pioneering contributions within the construction and engineering sectors throughout the nation. This year’s awards underscore the exceptional contributions of companies and projects that have established new standards in safety, innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

2024 Construction and Engineering Awards Winners

● On The Tools – Health and Safety Excellence Award

● RTC – Remedial Treatment Consultants – 2024 Contractor of the Year

● Joshua Lewis Carpentry & Construction – 2024 Construction Company of the Year

● Craig Stott Installations – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

● GPS Marine and Civil Services – Outstanding Civil Engineering Project

● Valcan – 2024 Construction Supplier of the Year

● Core Conservation – Best Renovation/Restoration Project

● Honeywell Survey & Design – Best Engineering Consultancy

● Mervyn Rose Engineering – Best Family Business

● SMC Plumbing and Heating – 2024 Engineering Firm of the Year

● Aliva UK – Innovation in Construction Materials

● Floor Cure UK – Rising Star Award

● Keepmoat Homes – Residential Development of the Year

● IN A JAM – Green Building Initiative of the Year, Excellence in Sustainable Infrastructure

2024 Construction and Engineering Awards Finalists

● Balfour Beatty – Health and Safety Excellence Award Finalist, Outstanding Civil Engineering Project Finalist

● Joshua Lewis Carpentry & Construction – Best Renovation/Restoration Project Finalist

● Craig Stott Installations – 2024 Construction Company of the Year Finalist

● Core Conservation – Innovation in Construction Materials Finalist

● Mervyn Rose Engineering – 2024 Construction Company of the Year Finalist

● Shaw’s Plumbing And Heating Limited – Best Family Business Finalist

● DL Gas & Maintenance – 2024 Engineering Firm of the Year Finalist

● Sealantonline – 2024 Construction Supplier of the Year Finalist

● Aliva UK – Green Building Initiative of the Year Finalist

● Wood Flooring Kent – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist, Rising Star Award Finalist

● Sanderson construction group – Health and Safety Excellence Award Finalist

● Cuckfield Roofing & Leadwork – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist, Best Family Business Finalist

● Floor Cure UK – Best Renovation/Restoration Project Finalist, 2024 Contractor of the Year Finalist

● Rubik Builders – Excellence in Sustainable Infrastructure Finalist

● CharterHouse Surveyors – Best Engineering Consultancy Finalist

● EV Blocks – Innovation in Construction Materials Finalist

● Searchland – 2024 Construction Supplier of the Year Finalist

Elevating Industry Standards Through Excellence and Innovation

This year’s awards have highlighted the crucial role of embracing new technologies, adopting sustainable practices, and upholding the highest standards of safety and customer service in the construction and engineering industry. Through innovative project management strategies, the development of innovative materials, and the implementation of eco-friendly initiatives, the sector is undergoing a transformative shift towards a more efficient, sustainable, and client-focused future.

The recognition of projects excelling in health and safety, sustainability, and customer satisfaction emphasises the industry’s dedication to not only meeting but surpassing contemporary challenges. The pursuit of excellence in these areas not only boosts operational efficiency and project outcomes but also significantly contributes to the well-being of communities and the environment.

A Foundation for Future Success

The achievements honoured today act as a beacon for the future, motivating companies and professionals within the construction and engineering sectors to strive for excellence, innovate without cease, and prioritise sustainability and safety in their operations. The lessons learned and the standards established by this year’s winners and finalists will undoubtedly influence the industry’s path, clearing the way for future advancements and achievements.

As we look to the future, the 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards not only celebrate today’s accomplishments but also set the foundation for tomorrow’s innovations. By promoting a culture of excellence and innovation, we can continue to build a more sustainable, efficient, and vibrant industry for the years ahead.

For more information on the 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards and to discover more about the industry’s leading practices and achievements, please contact Business Awards UK or visit our website.