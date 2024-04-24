Honouring Excellence: The 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Announced

Business Awards UK is thrilled to reveal the winners of the 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards. This year’s awards recognise outstanding contributions to cybersecurity that significantly bolster the defences of both businesses and the public sector against continuously changing threats. The awardees have set new standards of excellence with their pioneering technologies, exemplary service delivery, and innovative cybersecurity strategies.

2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Winners:

Netacea – Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024, for Excellence in Threat Detection and Response

– Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024, for Excellence in Threat Detection and Response ISMS.online – Best International Cybersecurity Service

– Best International Cybersecurity Service G6S Security Limited – Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution

– Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution Censornet – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

– Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Hornetsecurity – Cloud Security Pioneer

– Cloud Security Pioneer Keepit – Best Cybersecurity Backup Service

– Best Cybersecurity Backup Service Net Primates Ltd – Best Zero Trust Solution or IoT Solution

– Best Zero Trust Solution or IoT Solution ThreatAware – Best Cybersecurity Innovation

– Best Cybersecurity Innovation TechForce Cyber – Best Client Support – Cybersecurity

– Best Client Support – Cybersecurity Aspire IT Services Ltd – Best Cyber Resilience Strategy

– Best Cyber Resilience Strategy Benefex Ltd – Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign

– Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign Evalian – Best Cybersecurity Training

– Best Cybersecurity Training Shobitha Shivakumar, IBM – Rising Star Award

– Rising Star Award Panoptic Cyber Ltd – Data Privacy Protector

2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Finalists:

Censornet – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Cloud Security Pioneer

– Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Cloud Security Pioneer TechForce Cyber – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

– Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Netacea – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

– Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Hornetsecurity – Best Cybersecurity Innovation, Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024

– Best Cybersecurity Innovation, Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024 Socura – Best Cybersecurity Innovation, Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution

– Best Cybersecurity Innovation, Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution G6S Security Limited – Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign, Best Zero Trust Solution or IoT Solution

– Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign, Best Zero Trust Solution or IoT Solution Keepit – Cloud Security Pioneer

– Cloud Security Pioneer Socura – Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution

– Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution Aspire IT Services Ltd – Best Cybersecurity Training

– Best Cybersecurity Training Benefex Ltd – Best Cybersecurity Training

– Best Cybersecurity Training Evalian – Best Cyber Resilience Strategy

– Best Cyber Resilience Strategy cysmo Cyber Risk GmbH – Best International Cybersecurity Service, Rising Star Award

– Best International Cybersecurity Service, Rising Star Award Fractal.ai – Data Privacy Protector

– Data Privacy Protector North Infosec Testing Ltd – Best International Cybersecurity Service, Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024

– Best International Cybersecurity Service, Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024 Intuit – Best Client Support – Cybersecurity, Rising Star Award

– Best Client Support – Cybersecurity, Rising Star Award Akshay Chandrasekaran, Intuit – Rising Star Award

Fostering a Secure Digital Future

The 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards highlight the pivotal role of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions in protecting digital assets and ensuring continuity across various sectors. As companies increasingly adopt cloud technologies and IoT solutions, this year’s winners have led the way in implementing security measures that efficiently prevent, detect, and counteract potential breaches.

Prominent trends from this year’s awards include the integration of sophisticated data privacy protections, reflecting heightened global data protection regulation awareness. The adoption of zero trust architectures marks a shift towards adaptive security frameworks that safeguard while ensuring business agility.

The awards also underscore the significance of nurturing talent and innovative training in cybersecurity, promoting a culture of continuous learning and adaptation. This year’s winners have made substantial contributions to developing resilient infrastructures that proactively anticipate and neutralise threats, ensuring business operations are safeguarded.

As we move forward, the insights and advancements from this year’s winners set a proactive agenda for cybersecurity resilience, advocating for an industry-wide collaborative approach to develop secure solutions that maintain trust in our digital age.

For further details on the 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards or to learn more about the winners, please get in touch with Business Awards UK.