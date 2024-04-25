Celebrating Groundbreaking Achievements: The 2024 Manufacturing Awards Winners

Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the victors of the 2024 Manufacturing Awards, honouring remarkable achievements and innovative efforts across the UK’s manufacturing industry. This year’s awards spotlight companies at the forefront of enhancing manufacturing processes, sustainability initiatives, and outstanding customer service.

2024 Manufacturing Awards Winners

The Engineering Quest – Best Manufacturer UK, Best Family Business

Medstrom – Best Newcomer Manufacturer

Incap Electronics UK – Most Positive Community Impact

Lawson Fuses Limited – Business Transformation Award, Best International Manufacturer

Barry Davidson, Fairgrieve Compression Moulding – Best Leadership

SurfacePrep UK – Best Use Of Recyclable Materials

No More Stumps – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

DoorCo – Most Innovative Manufacturing Business

The Oxford Health Company – Rising Star Award

Bristol Fabrications Limited – Fastest Growing Business

Rock Fall UK – Best For Sustainable Materials

2024 Manufacturing Awards Finalists

Steve Matheron, The Engineering Quest – Best Leadership

Incap Electronics UK – Best Use Of Recyclable Materials

Foam Engineers – Most Innovative Manufacturing Business

Trust Electric Heating – Best Manufacturer UK, Best Family Business

The Oxford Health Company – Best For Sustainable Materials, Fastest Growing Business

G.L.Plumbing and Gas Engineering – Most Positive Community Impact

Aquapurge – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Best International Manufacturer

SM Welding and Fabrication – Fastest Growing Business, Best Manufacturer UK

Bristol Fabrications Limited – Best Newcomer Manufacturer, Best Family Business

Henry Bowlby, FOFWDC Ltd trading as Flights of Fantasy – Rising Star Award

FOFWDC Ltd trading as Flights of Fantasy – Business Transformation Award

Rock Fall UK – Best Use Of Recyclable Materials

Advancing Industry Standards Through Innovation and Dedication

The 2024 Manufacturing Awards have highlighted the essential roles of innovation, environmental care, and leadership in the development of the manufacturing sector. Winners have set benchmarks in the industry by merging state-of-the-art technology with sustainable practices, illustrating that operational efficiency and ecological concerns are compatible. These companies not only focus on improving production methodologies but also on nurturing impactful community ties and fostering positive workplace cultures, essential for enduring prosperity.

A Foundation for Future Innovations

The accolades given today are not just awards but steps towards a future where manufacturing aligns perfectly with global sustainability objectives and technological advancements. The industry’s commitment to refining products through innovation, adopting recyclable materials, and cultivating a culture of inclusivity and innovation prepares the ground for more resilient and adaptable manufacturing practices. As we look to a future characterised by swift technological shifts and growing ecological consciousness, the efforts of today’s manufacturing leaders ensure that the sector remains at the cutting edge of both economic and environmental progress.

For additional information about the 2024 Manufacturing Awards and insights into the sector’s leading practices, please contact Business Awards UK or visit our website.