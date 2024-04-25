Milton Keynes Digital Marketing Firm Crowned Business Of The Year 2024/25

Milton Keynes Marketing, headquartered in Milton Keynes, is thrilled to have clinched the Service Excellence category at today’s Business Of The Year awards for 2024/25, held as part of the annual Prestige Awards.

Competing against thousands of companies from London and the South East of England, this burgeoning digital marketing agency in Milton Keynes distinguished itself by winning the prestigious award for their city.

The panel of judges lauded the agency for its innovative approach to marketing and automation, which leverages artificial intelligence. Remarkably, their staff manage to deliver the equivalent of the workload of approximately 20 people each day, by utilising a suite of AI tools that handle 100-200 hours of work daily.

In its brief two-month existence, Milton Keynes Marketing has expanded its team to 21 digital marketing professionals, with artificial intelligence playing a pivotal role in its rapid growth.

Christian Strutt, Managing Director of Milton Keynes Marketing Ltd., shared his enthusiasm: “After seeing the big AI conference in our home city of Milton Keynes late last year, we were incentivised to become market leaders in our field of digital marketing, using AI. We now use many enlightening AI tools to deliver website design agency solutions, content, brochures, videos, adverts, images, and other interesting digital marketing tools to do our work. Consequently, our productivity and company growth have gone roughly 20X since we started using AI tools. I highly recommend that any business check out what AI can do for you, as it might just revolutionise your career and business overnight.”