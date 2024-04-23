2024 Business Training and Education Awards: A Showcase of Excellence in Professional Learning

Business Awards UK is excited to unveil the winners of the 2024 Business Training and Education Awards. Celebrating exceptional achievements in professional training and education, these awards spotlight the providers who have made significant contributions to workforce development and professional growth in various sectors. The winners have excelled in delivering educational experiences that transform, ranging from virtual reality-based diversity training to bespoke leadership programs in the financial arena.

2024 Business Training and Education Awards Winners

● Connect Training – Best Diversity and Inclusion Training

● Finance Training Academy Limited – Best Online Training Service Provider

● MDS Limited – Best Employee Development Provider

● Key Performance Training – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

● DB Schenker – Best Leadership Development Program

● MHScot Workplace Wellbeing CIC – Best Learning Management System

● The Agile Group – Best Customised Training

● Prospero Learning – Best Upskilling Provider

● PGL Midlands Ltd – Business Training Provider of the Year

● Alderley – Business Training Manager of the Year

● Tactical Medical Rescue Ltd – Rising Star Award

● Paseda360 – Newcomer Training Provider of the Year

● NR Medical Training – Best Learning and Development Strategy

2024 Business Training and Education Awards Finalists

● Connex Education Academy – Best Online Training Service Provider Finalist

● MDS Limited – Best Leadership Development Program Finalist

● Global University Systems – Best Diversity and Inclusion Training Finalist, Rising Star Award Finalist

● Ardent Training – Best Learning Management System Finalist

● The Reiki Experience – Business Training Manager of the Year Finalist

● CCL Academy – Best Learning and Development Strategy Finalist

● HIT Training Ltd – Business Training Provider of the Year Finalist

● JPF First Aid – Rising Star Award Finalist, Business Training Provider of the Year Finalist

● Kanso Design – Best Customised Training Finalist

● Legal Training by Immigration Advice Service – Best Employee Development Provider Finalist, Business Training Manager of the Year Finalist

● Circular Economy Innovation Communities – Best Customised Training Finalist

● EducateMe Group – Best Upskilling Provider Finalist, Newcomer Training Provider of the Year Finalist

● PGL Midlands Ltd – Newcomer Training Provider of the Year Finalist

● sfG MentorNet – Best Employee Development Provider Finalist, Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist

● 100% Effective Ltd – Best Online Training Service Provider Finalist

● Lofty Heights Skills Academy – Best Upskilling Provider Finalist

● The Studio by MB – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist

● Tricres Ltd – Best Leadership Development Program Finalist

● Thurrock Training Consultancy – Best Learning and Development Strategy Finalist

Promoting Excellence and Innovation in Business Training and Education

The 2024 Business Training and Education Awards honour the outstanding and innovative practices that have set new standards in the industry. This year’s awards underline a pronounced emphasis on integrating state-of-the-art technology and tailored learning experiences to meet varied professional demands, ensuring that training not only imparts knowledge but also empowers individuals and transforms organisations.

From utilising immersive technologies such as virtual reality to improve diversity and inclusion training, to implementing bespoke programs that elevate accountants to strategic finance business partners, the award winners have demonstrated a deep commitment to creating learning environments that are inclusive and forward-thinking. These training providers have pioneered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges and demands of today’s dynamic workforce, assisting businesses in fostering a culture of ongoing improvement and adaptability.

Additionally, these training initiatives have extended their impact beyond mere skills enhancement. They have also considerably reduced operational costs, streamlined learning procedures, and enhanced employee engagement and satisfaction. This dedication to sustainable practices is highlighted by the adoption of virtual platforms that reduce travel and related expenses, showcasing a deliberate effort to balance economic and environmental benefits.

As we look forward, the insights from this year’s Business Training and Education Awards underscore the crucial role of adaptive, responsive training programs in developing the next wave of leaders and innovators. By adopting a comprehensive approach that prioritises personalised learning pathways, continuous feedback, and community engagement, this year’s winners are not merely educating; they are shaping the future of diverse industries throughout the UK and further afield.

For more information about the 2024 Business Training and Education Awards and their winners, please contact Business Awards UK.