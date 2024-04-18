Advancing Excellence: The Business Awards UK 2024 Winners and Finalists in the Automotive Sector

Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Automotive Industry Awards, a celebration of significant accomplishments within the automotive sector this year. These awards recognise outstanding innovation, customer service, and technical expertise in the industry. This edition has showcased an impressive group of companies and individuals who are leading the way in automotive excellence, focusing on safety, sustainability, and delivering superior customer experiences.

2024 Automotive Industry Awards Winners

Dean Crook Car Body Repairs – Best Automotive Body Repair Shop

Ninety2 Automotive – Leading Automotive E-commerce Platform

Next Wheels and Tyres – Top Tyre and Wheel Service

Acre Cars – Best Private Vehicle Hire Service

Southern Car Glass – Best Glass Repair and Replacement

Nomads Mobile Mechanics UK – Best Mobile Auto Repair Service

S & J Autos – Leading Independent Mechanic

Wilson & Co, Classic Car Restoration – Exceptional Automotive Interior Restoration

Dipitautocare – Exceptional Automotive Paint and Spraying Service

RabsCV – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Pitstop Motors NI – Rising Star Award

Midlands Auto Fix – Best Family Business

Mobile Auto Detailing – Best Mobile Valeting Service

Jigsaw M2M – Best New Automotive Technology Implementation

2024 Automotive Industry Awards Finalists

Next Wheels and Tyres Ltd – Best Family Business

Dipitautocare – Best Automotive Body Repair Shop

Clarity Car Spa – Best Mobile Valeting Service

FixMyCar – Leading Automotive E-commerce Platform

S Line Taxis Grantham – Best Private Vehicle Hire Service

D Moore and Co – Best Automotive Body Repair Shop

Nextbase – Best New Automotive Technology Implementation

Smith Family Wheels – Top Tyre and Wheel Service

Scuffaway Car Repairs – Best Mobile Auto Repair Service

Akeno – Best New Automotive Technology Implementation

Bridge Classic Cars – Exceptional Automotive Interior Restoration

Natton Garage – Leading Independent Mechanic, Rising Star Award

AM Auto Aesthetics – Exceptional Automotive Interior Restoration

IPS Group, UK – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Peerless Executive – Best Private Vehicle Hire Service

247 Auto Locksmith – Best Mobile Auto Repair Service

E.T.S Emergency Windscreens – Best Glass Repair and Replacement

New Barn Cars – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

McCormick Motor Care – Top Tyre and Wheel Service

ClickCarServicing Group – Leading Automotive E-commerce Platform

Velocity Detailing – Exceptional Automotive Paint and Spraying Service, Best Family Business

HERF Valeting & Detailing – Best Mobile Valeting Service

Autocare Rochdale – Leading Independent Mechanic

Inspiring Future Innovations

The 2024 Automotive Industry Awards do not just celebrate past achievements but also pave the way for future innovations within the sector. This year’s winners and finalists have shown exceptional commitment to advancing industry standards, adopting eco-friendly practices, and enhancing service quality. Their efforts inspire the entire industry, emphasising the importance of ongoing innovation and improvement.

Business Awards UK warmly congratulates all the winners and finalists for their dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Their efforts are crucial in advancing the automotive industry, ensuring it remains safe, sustainable, and focused on the customer.

For more information about the 2024 Automotive Industry Awards and to learn more about this year’s celebrated achievers, please get in touch with Business Awards UK.