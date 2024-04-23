Bexleyheath High Street Awards 2024: A Celebration of Local Business Triumphs

The Bexleyheath High Street Awards made a spirited return for the third year running, spotlighting the remarkable strides made by local businesses despite facing ongoing challenges.

Initiated in 2022, these awards have quickly become a hallmark of resilience and excellence, honouring the relentless efforts of business owners and innovators who propel the local economy.

Throughout the last year, high street businesses have tackled significant hurdles, from soaring operational costs to shifts in consumer preferences. Yet, Bexleyheath’s enterprises have not only endured but thrived, devising innovative ways to engage customers and provide standout products and services.

This year’s ceremony was set to acknowledge these successes, featuring categories such as “Best Customer Service” and culminating in the “Bexleyheath’s Business of the Year.” Additionally, the inclusion of four Bexley Business Awards widened the scope, inviting entries from across the Bexleyheath region.

“We’re thrilled to be back for a third year to celebrate the hard work and amazing resilience of the businesses on the Broadway and throughout Bexley Borough. We wanted to include more businesses and build on our already thriving business community and are so pleased to have so many different businesses involved. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of Bexley’s top businesses, and we’re excited to celebrate their achievements,” said Caron Linyard, Bexleyheath BID & Town Centre Manager.

Ammo from event sponsor Bexley Homes added, “We are honoured to be able to support the Business Awards; being a life-long resident of the Borough, connecting with fellow business-borough members, many of whom support our local community, really shines a positive light on all that we are doing, and this event brings this all to the forefront. We continue our mission on providing excellent property management services and supporting our housed families.”

The Bexleyheath High Street Awards seek to find real joy and passion in the local high street and showcase business owners and brands that make Bexleyheath High Street so special.

Esteemed sponsors included: Broadway Shopping Centre, NewRiver, Bexley Homes, South East Chamber of Commerce, London Borough of Bexley, Bexley Business Employment, JPS Communications, Ikon Protection.

The awards took place on Tuesday 16th April, at Hall Place, Bexley and celebrated winners across a wide range of categories.

The categories and winners include:

Bexleyheath High Street Awards 2024

Winner Best New Business – Bexley Kutchenhaus

Winner Best Corporate Business – T G Baynes

Winner Best Independent Business – The Kings Arms

Winner Best Established Business (10 + years) – McDonald’s

Winner Best Health & Beauty Business – Anytime Fitness, Bexleyheath

Best Corporate for Customer Service – The Furze Wren

Winner Best Independent for Customer Service – Mrs P’s Hair

Winner Best Corporate Employer – McDonald’s

Winner Best Independent Employer – Bradley’s Jewellers

Winner Best Hospitality Business -The Kings Arms

Outstanding Contribution to the Community – Winner Hays Travel

Business of the Year 2024 – Winner The Kings Arms

Bexley Business Awards

Winner Bexley Independent Business – Belle’s Bakery, Welling

Winner Bexley Business Award for Best Employer – Ikon Protection

Winner Made in Bexley – Demon Ink Tattoo Studio, Welling

Winner Outstanding Contribution to the Community, Bexley Borough

– Welling Town Business Associates C.I.C.

These awards recognise local businesses that have made significant contributions to the community and demonstrated exceptional service and quality. Awards’ nominees were selected by a panel of judges, including local business leaders and community members.

Emma Mackenzie from the main event sponsor NewRiver said: “We are thrilled to support the Bexleyheath High Street Awards, recognising leading businesses in the town. As the owners of Broadway Square and Retail Park we see firsthand how important local businesses are to communities and the local economy.”

The Bexleyheath High Street Awards provide a valuable occasion for our community to unite and recognise the dedication of local businesses.

Attendees of the Bexleyheath High Street Awards ceremony were treated to live entertainment and a delightful dining experience at the esteemed Hall Place in Bexley. This evening was an opportunity to connect and celebrate alongside fellow business owners and community members.

Bexleyheath BID remains dedicated to supporting local high street businesses in maximising their potential, with the Bexleyheath High Street Awards serving as the culmination of collective efforts and dedication.