Bexleyheath High Street Awards 2024: A Celebration of Local Business Triumphs

The Bexleyheath High Street Awards made a spirited return for the third year running, spotlighting the remarkable strides made by local businesses despite facing ongoing challenges.
Initiated in 2022, these awards have quickly become a hallmark of resilience and excellence, honouring the relentless efforts of business owners and innovators who propel the local economy.
Throughout the last year, high street businesses have tackled significant hurdles, from soaring operational costs to shifts in consumer preferences. Yet, Bexleyheath’s enterprises have not only endured but thrived, devising innovative ways to engage customers and provide standout products and services.
This year’s ceremony was set to acknowledge these successes, featuring categories such as “Best Customer Service” and culminating in the “Bexleyheath’s Business of the Year.” Additionally, the inclusion of four Bexley Business Awards widened the scope, inviting entries from across the Bexleyheath region.
“We’re thrilled to be back for a third year to celebrate the hard work and amazing resilience of the businesses on the Broadway and throughout Bexley Borough. We wanted to include more businesses and build on our already thriving business community and are so pleased to have so many different businesses involved. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of Bexley’s top businesses, and we’re excited to celebrate their achievements,” said Caron Linyard, Bexleyheath BID & Town Centre Manager.
Ammo from event sponsor Bexley Homes added, “We are honoured to be able to support the Business Awards; being a life-long resident of the Borough, connecting with fellow business-borough members, many of whom support our local community, really shines a positive light on all that we are doing, and this event brings this all to the forefront. We continue our mission on providing excellent property management services and supporting our housed families.”