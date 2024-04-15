2024 Health & Safety Awards: Recognising Leadership and Innovation

Business Awards UK is delighted to unveil the winners and finalists of the 2024 Health & Safety Awards. This eminent event celebrates significant contributions to health and safety in the workplace. This year’s ceremony recognises the exceptional dedication, creativity, and excellence of companies and individuals who have made notable improvements in health and safety across various sectors. The awards commend the broad range of achievements in the health and safety domain, emphasising the crucial role of creating secure working conditions and enhancing well-being at all organisational levels.
2024 Health & Safety Awards Winners
- Hugh Wilkins – Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety
- The Lifeways Group – Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management
- Safepoint – Health and Safety Technology Innovation
- Proud2bSafe – Best Family Business
- Ripples Wellbeing – Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme
- Greenlink Interconnector – Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year
- RAC – 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year
- Bowen Safety – Small Business Health and Safety Award
- The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety – Safety Training Provider of the Year
- Ambutech Pre-Hospital Care – Healthcare Safety Award
- Calson Solutions – Environmental Health and Safety Award
- Easy Medical Centre – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- Ferns 1st [Ferns Safety Solutions] – Best Occupational Health Training Programme
- The Aurora Group – Safety Culture Excellence Award
- ERM (Environment Resources Management) – 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year
- Your Choice Fire & Security – Rising Star Award
2024 Health & Safety Awards Finalists
- Hugh Wilkins – Safety Culture Excellence Award
- The Lifeways Group – Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year
- Safepoint – Healthcare Safety Award, Environmental Health and Safety Award
- Proud2bSafe – Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety
- Ripples Wellbeing – Rising Star Award
- Bodytrak – Health and Safety Technology Innovation
- Broadstone Risks – Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety
- Greenlink Interconnector – 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year, Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme
- First For Safety Oxfordshire – Safety Training Provider of the Year, Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- Supportive Solutions – Safety Training Provider of the Year
- M Bull Training Solutions – Small Business Health and Safety Award, Rising Star Award
- EOSH – Best Occupational Health Training Programme
- Calson Solutions – 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year, Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management
- Tetra Working at Height – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- Amber Valley Dental Practice – Healthcare Safety Award
- Easy Medical Centre – Best Family Business
- Ferns 1st [Ferns Safety Solutions] – 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year, Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme
- The Aurora Group – Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year
- ERM (Environment Resources Management) – 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year, Safety Culture Excellence Award
The array of winners and finalists in this year’s awards showcases the sector’s dedication to innovation, excellence, and employee well-being across all industries. Their remarkable efforts enhance safety protocols and foster sustainable, positive workplace cultures.
Focus on Leadership and Innovation
The 2024 Health & Safety Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of the award recipients and finalists, spurring ongoing leadership and innovation within the health and safety field. As we look ahead, the collective achievements of these distinguished leaders and organisations are set to drive continued progress, securing safer workplaces for everyone.
