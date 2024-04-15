2024 Health & Safety Awards: Recognising Leadership and Innovation

Business Awards UK is delighted to unveil the winners and finalists of the 2024 Health & Safety Awards. This eminent event celebrates significant contributions to health and safety in the workplace. This year’s ceremony recognises the exceptional dedication, creativity, and excellence of companies and individuals who have made notable improvements in health and safety across various sectors. The awards commend the broad range of achievements in the health and safety domain, emphasising the crucial role of creating secure working conditions and enhancing well-being at all organisational levels.

2024 Health & Safety Awards Winners

Hugh Wilkins – Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety

The Lifeways Group – Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management

Safepoint – Health and Safety Technology Innovation

Proud2bSafe – Best Family Business

Ripples Wellbeing – Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme

Greenlink Interconnector – Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year

RAC – 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year

Bowen Safety – Small Business Health and Safety Award

The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety – Safety Training Provider of the Year

Ambutech Pre-Hospital Care – Healthcare Safety Award

Calson Solutions – Environmental Health and Safety Award

Easy Medical Centre – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Ferns 1st [Ferns Safety Solutions] – Best Occupational Health Training Programme

The Aurora Group – Safety Culture Excellence Award

ERM (Environment Resources Management) – 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year

Your Choice Fire & Security – Rising Star Award

2024 Health & Safety Awards Finalists

Hugh Wilkins – Safety Culture Excellence Award

The Lifeways Group – Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year

Safepoint – Healthcare Safety Award, Environmental Health and Safety Award

Proud2bSafe – Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety

Ripples Wellbeing – Rising Star Award

Bodytrak – Health and Safety Technology Innovation

Broadstone Risks – Lifetime Achievement Award in Health and Safety

Greenlink Interconnector – 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year, Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme

First For Safety Oxfordshire – Safety Training Provider of the Year, Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Supportive Solutions – Safety Training Provider of the Year

M Bull Training Solutions – Small Business Health and Safety Award, Rising Star Award

EOSH – Best Occupational Health Training Programme

Calson Solutions – 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year, Excellence in Risk Assessment and Management

Tetra Working at Height – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Amber Valley Dental Practice – Healthcare Safety Award

Easy Medical Centre – Best Family Business

Ferns 1st [Ferns Safety Solutions] – 2024 Health and Safety Manager of the Year, Occupational Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme

The Aurora Group – Workplace Safety Initiative of the Year

ERM (Environment Resources Management) – 2024 Health and Safety Team of the Year, Safety Culture Excellence Award

The array of winners and finalists in this year’s awards showcases the sector’s dedication to innovation, excellence, and employee well-being across all industries. Their remarkable efforts enhance safety protocols and foster sustainable, positive workplace cultures.

Focus on Leadership and Innovation

The 2024 Health & Safety Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of the award recipients and finalists, spurring ongoing leadership and innovation within the health and safety field. As we look ahead, the collective achievements of these distinguished leaders and organisations are set to drive continued progress, securing safer workplaces for everyone.

For further information about the 2024 Health & Safety Awards, please reach out to Business Awards UK.