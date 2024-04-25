Healand Clinic Achieves Finalist Status in the Prestigious 2024 Aesthetic Awards

Healand Clinic, a prominent entity in Leicester’s aesthetics and healthcare sector, is proud to announce its nomination as a finalist in the distinguished 2024 Aesthetic Awards. This recognition, in the ‘HydraFacial Award for Best New Clinic’ category, underscores the clinic’s commitment to excellence and innovation in medical aesthetics.

Since its inception, Healand Clinic has established a reputation for exemplary performance, guided by the visionary leadership of Dr. Omar Babar, Medical Director. Dr. Babar, who holds an MBChB, a PG Cert in Clinical Leadership and Management, and an FRCEM, has led the clinic to a leading position in the industry. His emphasis on detailed care, cutting-edge treatment options, and a patient-focused approach has notably advanced the clinic to its finalist status in one of the awards’ most competitive categories.

The ‘HydraFacial Award for Best New Clinic’ is awarded to new clinics that have shown significant dedication to clinical excellence, superior patient care, and adherence to best practices within a relatively short time. Healand Clinic’s selection as a finalist reflects its steadfast dedication to establishing high standards in the aesthetics community.

Dr. Omar Babar shared his enthusiasm: “To be recognised as a finalist in the Aesthetic Awards so early in our journey is an extraordinary honour and speaks volumes about the commitment of our entire team to excellence in aesthetic medicine. We are thrilled to represent Leicester on such a prestigious platform and to continue elevating the standards of patient care and clinical excellence.”

Furthermore, Healand Clinic has been acknowledged for its innovative contributions to Healthcare Innovation and Pain Management, reinforcing its status as a leader in the healthcare field. These recognitions highlight the clinic’s progressive treatment approaches and effective management techniques, which significantly improve patient outcomes.