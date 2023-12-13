Cryosthetics Introduces Innovative CoolLift Treatment in Alliance with Lisa Franklin Clinic

Cryosthetics, a leader in aesthetic treatment technology, is excited to announce the launch of CoolLift, a novel facial rejuvenation system. CoolLift marks a significant advancement in non-invasive skin revitalisation, offering a unique combination of hydration, improved skin tone, and a noticeable decrease in fine lines and wrinkles.

CoolLift’s cutting-edge technology employs a comprehensive approach to facial rejuvenation. It addresses a variety of skin issues, making it an all-in-one solution for those seeking a non-surgical way to achieve rejuvenated and youthful skin. The system’s unique capability to hydrate, balance skin tone, and boost collagen production simultaneously sets it apart in the aesthetics market.

Cryosthetics has chosen the renowned Lisa Franklin ‘Clinic Privé’ in London as its primary partner. Esteemed skin health and aesthetic treatment expert Lisa Franklin remarked: “CoolLift by Cryosthetics signifies a new chapter in facial rejuvenation. It’s not merely about surface treatment; it’s a thorough, respectful approach to each individual’s skincare needs.”

This partnership ensures clients receive first-class service, supported by Lisa Franklin’s extensive expertise. Franklin further stated, “Our partnership with Cryosthetics enables us to deliver unparalleled results in facial rejuvenation, combining our commitment to tailored care with revolutionary technology.”

CoolLift’s debut is poised to transform the aesthetic sector, offering a safe, effective, and non-invasive alternative to traditional cosmetic treatments. Cryosthetics continues to demonstrate its dedication to innovation, superior quality, and customer satisfaction in aesthetic care with this launch.