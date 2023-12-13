Introducing the Apex of Facial Treatments: The BYONIK® Approach

The BYONIK® method represents the forefront of facial treatment technology, delivering unparalleled outcomes in achieving resilient, healthy, and youthful skin.

At the heart of this method is the BYONIK® Pulse Triggered Laser, a paragon of facial treatments. Utilising patented technology, it is customised to the specific skin requirements of each patient. This method, synchronising with the patient’s heartbeat, maximises absorption and effectiveness at the cellular level, making it a groundbreaking advancement in individualised skincare. It effectively tackles a range of skin issues, from ageing signs to environmental damage.

Lisa Franklin’s ‘Clinic Privé’, a prestigious skin care clinic in London, has been chosen as the principal partner for this innovative treatment. Esteemed facialist and skincare specialist, Lisa Franklin, praises the BYONIK® method for its extraordinary ability to boost skin health and energy. Franklin states, “The BYONIK® Pulse Triggered Laser transcends a mere treatment; it’s a complete transformation. This approach allows us to optimise the skin’s natural functions, promoting a strong, glowing complexion.”

The treatment combines dual-wavelength laser technology with specially developed Hyaluronic Acid gels. This fusion addresses inflammation, repairs cell damage, and enhances the skin’s hydration retention, leading to a noticeably refreshed look, improved skin resilience, and a marked deceleration in ageing signs.

Teresa Da Graça, Founder & Chief Executive of Pure Swiss Aesthetics, the official UK distributor of BYONIK®, comments, “The BYONIK® Pulse Triggered Laser embodies our dedication to pioneering, effective, and non-invasive solutions that prioritise long-term skin wellbeing. Our partnership with Lisa Franklin Clinic introduces this advanced technology to clients who demand the utmost in regenerative skin care.”