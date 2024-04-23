Vietnamese Author Launches Next Fantasy Sensation with ‘Daniel Juventus and the Stonehenge-Gate of Magic’

Vietnamese author Vo Quang Thinh, writing under the pen name J.A. Thinky, has recently introduced his latest work, Daniel Juventus and the Stonehenge-Gate of Magic, to the English-speaking world, promising a new chapter in fantasy literature.

The novel revolves around Daniel, a peculiar boy who has faced bullying at school and lost his parents at a young age, now living with his grandfather. His increasingly vivid dreams soon transport him to another realm—a parallel dimension to our own. Entrusted with the powerful Ankh key, Daniel sets off on a mission to rescue the soul of EV, the ruler of the Kingdom of Light, while also searching for his presumed deceased parents.

As the story unfolds, Daniel finds himself escaping the magical realm of Endivary to discover Havillars—the Kingdom of Light. Here, he enrolls in the Oldbenfors Academy, studying alongside historical greats such as Leonardo da Vinci, Isaac Newton, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This setting promises to immerse readers in a world reminiscent of Hogwarts, filled with thrilling and captivating elements drawn from influences like Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and The Chronicles of Narnia.

The book uniquely combines elements of magic and science, where luminaries such as Professor Newton teach students how to levitate apples and Professor Nobel instructs on the art of perfume creation. Amid these fascinating academic pursuits, Daniel and his allies battle the malice of dark wizards and encounter enchanting figures like Rumpelstiltskin, portrayed as a wildly eccentric and intriguing antagonist.

Daniel Juventus and the Stonehenge-Gate of Magic not only rejuvenates historical figures but also introduces a fresh perspective on science and art, sure to captivate its audience.

Journey to International Publication

Originally published in Vietnamese in 2018 by Winbooks Publishing House and Literature Publishing House, Thinh’s desire to reach a global audience led him to seek out translation into English, a task completed by Nguyen Thanh Xuan and further refined by professional editors.

The path to publication mirrored the early struggles of J.K. Rowling, with Thinh facing significant challenges in finding a publisher willing to take a chance on his work. Ultimately, London’s Olympia Publishers brought the book to life, launching it internationally on March 28, 2024.

“Now available in bookstores across the UK, Europe, the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan, the book heralds the beginning of a promising literary journey,” shared Olympia Publishers, adding, “We are very happy to have made your dream come true, with the release of Daniel Juventus and the Stonehenge-Gate of Magic and we believe this will be the start of a successful journey.”