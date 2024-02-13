SHICRET: Albert XL’s Provocative Guide to Discreet Affairs Now in English

Albert XL Arnaiz, the Spanish infidelity mentor and writer, has unveiled the English translation of his provocative guide, SHICRET: How to Be Unfaithful Without Getting Caught. Garnering significant attention in the Spanish-speaking community, this book introduces the SHICRET method for clandestine affairs through a 7-step programme.

Coinciding with “Mistress Day”, Arnaiz aims to captivate the Anglophone audience, building on his acclaim from tours in Spain and Miami, where he featured on various media outlets, such as Telemundo (NBC), Univision, AmericaTV, Telecinco, and Antena 3.

SHICRET® stands as a dual concept: a “Big Secret” and a meticulous 7-step blueprint for concealed infidelity, encapsulated by the acronym: Secrecy, Hearing, Intimating, Cohabitating, Reiterating, Evading, and Terminating.

The book’s mission? To offer insight and strategies to those embroiled in extramarital affairs or contemplating them, ensuring their actions remain under wraps.

SHICRET’s English rendition is accessible on Amazon, presenting a controversial take on self-help that defies conventional moral standards and prompts readers to reassess their views on successful infidelity.

About the author:

I’m Albert XL Arnaiz, from Barcelona, presently in my forties. For many years, I’ve cheated on various people, and the truth is that it’s worked out very well for me! I have experienced unique, unrepeatable, and incredible sensations and experiences. Moreover, being unfaithful has positively changed my life, transforming me into a better version of myself. Thanks to having an affair, I even decided to change partners and had a wonderful daughter. I have no regrets and nothing to hide, and, of course, I would do it over again if I could go back in time. I hope you don’t judge me for what I did and much less for writing this book. I am not in favor of cheating, but I am not against it. We dare so little, yet life is so short!

About SHICRET:

