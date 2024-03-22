Debut Author Emery Blaine and Wild Door Publishing Reveal ‘Where the Silence Sings’ as an Upcoming Release

Wild Door Publishing is thrilled to unveil Emery Blaine’s inaugural novel, ‘Where the Silence Sings’, with a publication date set for 18 June 2024.

‘Where the Silence Sings’ marks the compelling opener to The Symphonic Masquerade series, weaving a narrative rich in identity, endurance, and revelation set against a futuristic fantasy scene. Infused with elements of sorrow and chosen families, this novel promises to captivate those who have a penchant for explorative and boundary-pushing stories that navigate through grim realities and the fleeting glimpses of hope that lead the way.

“There are numerous impactful moments that lead to the conception we have of who we are and what we mean in relation to the world around us. I wanted to explore that idea through a more fantastical lens, where certain themes could manifest as tangibly as they could metaphorically. In this story, we follow a cast of flawed characters who might fancy themselves one thing, but find out through circumstance that they are perhaps not what they and others have painted them to be. This is a tale of discovery, personal and external, and everything that comes along with that.” – Author Emery Blaine

The narrative thrusts us into a predicament when Aeyun and his band are jolted mid-heist by a realm-wide announcement declaring the violent overthrow of Raenaru’s mightiest rulers. Faced with a dilemma, Aeyun must decide: pursue his own truth, or, with his eclectic band of comrades, unravel the fate of Raeyu Thasian, a cherished dynasty scion and a friend from his youth, whose existence is intricately linked to his own. Amidst the chaos, it’s evident that Aeyun’s decisions will invariably catch up with him.

Having chosen a solitary existence, Aeyun now thrives as an ore-smuggler. Thanks to his exceptional smithing skills, a band of honourable thieves have brought him into their circle, aiding him in his quest for a rare ore that he alone seems capable of handling.

As the defiant younger sibling of Thasian’s legate, Seraeyu Thasian finds himself entangled with power he never dreamt of possessing. But power, as they say, is rarely offered without strings attached.

Life as a mercenary is fraught with challenges, more so when the only tie to cherished Raeyu Thasian lies with unwanted intruders. Yet, Sakaeri is resolved to support the only kin she ever acknowledged.

This title will be available through Ingram Content Group and Gardners Books Ltd. For further details, please visit www.wilddoorpublishing.com.