Baldwins Travel Witnesses Notable Growth as 2024 Unfolds

Baldwins Travel, the acclaimed travel agency from Kent and Sussex with multiple awards to its name, has reported significant growth in January, setting a positive tone for its expansion efforts in 2024.

The agency’s nine branches celebrated a stellar month, clocking over £2.6 million in holiday sales, marking noticeable upticks in ocean cruises, city getaways, and ski vacations. The overall sales have surged by over 10% relative to the previous year.

The year 2024 is poised to be a landmark year for the firm, with plans to venture into Lincolnshire and a sales target of £35 million set for the year.

Nick Marks, the Managing Director at Baldwins Travel, shared his enthusiasm: “January is the busiest month of the year for booking holidays and we’re thrilled with the sales figures we have achieved so far this year. After a strong January, this month has started very well and we are tracking to have our best ever February.”

He added, “We have ambitious plans for this year including expansion into a new region with our new Grantham branch, so it is without doubt an exciting time for everyone at Baldwins Travel.”

With a legacy spanning over 120 years, Baldwins Travel has cemented its status as the leading independent, family-operated travel agent in Kent and Sussex. The company’s excellence has been recognised with 15 Travel Agent of the Year awards for London and the South East, alongside four National High Street Travel Agent of the Year accolades in the last decade.

Being a member of The Advantage Travel Partnership, which boasts 350 members across more than 700 locations, Baldwins enjoys access to premier holiday rates while maintaining the personalised service and familial atmosphere cherished by its clientele.

For more information, visit baldwinstravel.co.uk.