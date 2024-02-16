Oxford Leadership Group Welcomes New Partners from TikTok and Be Courageous

The prestigious Oxford Leadership, a global entity in Leadership & Coaching, has recently expanded its partnership circle by welcoming two notable individuals. Michal Oshman, erstwhile Global Head of Company Culture at TikTok and International Head of Leadership Development at Facebook/Meta, has been appointed as a Partner and Client Director at Oxford Leadership. Concurrently, transformation expert Kyle Hermans, serving as CEO of Be Courageous, has been named Senior Partner and Client Director, overseeing the firm’s engagements with US & International clients.

Expressing his views on these strategic appointments, Brian Bacon, the Executive Chair and Founder of Oxford Leadership, stated:

“The appointments of Michal and Kyle supports Oxford Leadership’s rapid global expansion as the preferred partner for global companies seeking organisational transformational, leadership development and execute strategy through the transformation of people and culture. For more than 20 years Oxford Leadership’s purpose has been to transform leaders for good. We develop leaders from the inside-out, with the right character, competence and commitment to perform and transform. Michal and Kyle come to Oxford Leadership with immense heart, mind and ecosystem to deliver proven, time-tested strategies, principles, and practices. Each have a track record of successfully guiding large-scale leadership and organisational transformation with some of the world’s most admired brands. These appointments are crucial for shaping the future of Oxford Leadership and for the success of our clients.”

Kyle Hermans, renowned for his tenure as a senior faculty member at Singularity University and his membership in the Forbes Business Council, has been instrumental in driving transformational changes at leading corporations such as GAP, Adobe, Google, H&M, Rio Tinto, and L’Oreal. Bringing a wealth of knowledge in innovation, cultural shifts, and strategic business planning, Kyle has guided numerous Fortune 500 companies through significant periods of change. His forward-thinking approach and dedication to courage-based leadership have been pivotal in his coaching of C-suite executives and in leading complex, global projects to successful outcomes. His previous collaborations with Oxford Leadership have yielded significant successes, and in his new role as Senior Partner, he aims to assist Oxford Leadership clients in navigating the challenges posed by rapid changes, ensuring they excel in periods of uncertainty.

Michal Oshman is known for her influential roles in organisational transformation at major tech corporations like TikTok and Meta, where she integrated spiritual concepts with contemporary leadership methodologies to create supportive and productive workplace cultures. Her approach aligns seamlessly with Oxford Leadership’s vision of developing leaders who can make a positive impact on the world. As a mother of four, an advocate for mental health, and a champion of diversity, Michal’s profound understanding of building purpose-led global cultures positions her as a key asset to the Oxford Leadership team, furthering their mission to transform leadership on a global scale.