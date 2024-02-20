SureStore Launches State-of-the-Art Self-Storage Facility in Southport

SureStore is excited to unveil its latest addition, a cutting-edge self-storage facility in Southport, Merseyside, marking the 13th store in its growing UK network. This new facility, part of the esteemed Flexiss Group, represents a key expansion milestone and offers a diverse range of storage options for both domestic and commercial clients.

The SureStore Southport facility redefines industry standards with its sprawling 1.4-acre site and a substantial 55,000sqft of rentable space. Housing 500 storage units, this 4th Generation site caters to a variety of storage needs, from local businesses in need of stock space to residents seeking secure options post-decluttering.

The establishment of this advanced facility in Southport was facilitated through a partnership with investment allies Seneca, turning a former Tesco site into a modern, sustainable storage solution that aligns with SureStore’s forward-thinking vision.

Beyond secure storage options ranging from 10sqft to 250sqft, SureStore Southport introduces versatile trade counters, office spaces for local enterprises, and last-mile logistic units, alongside a Hertz van hire collaboration and ample parking, offering comprehensive logistics and transport solutions.

Strategically located at Scarisbrick New Road, the facility is conveniently accessible to Southport’s town centre and nearby locales like Banks, Rufford, Ormskirk, and Formby.

SureStore continues to lead the self-storage sector, enhancing customer experiences with innovative features such as the Nokē keyless entry system, enabled by Bluetooth for seamless Smart Entry. The exclusive SureStore app further empowers users to effortlessly manage their storage accounts, access, and user settings, providing unmatched convenience and flexibility.

In alignment with its eco-conscious ethos, SureStore debuted its inaugural net zero carbon facility in Wokingham in 2022. Upholding this commitment, SureStore Southport incorporates solar panels to minimise its carbon footprint and embrace renewable energy. Additionally, the site is preparing for the future with the installation of EV superchargers, offering rapid 80% vehicle charging in just 30 minutes.

Discover the new SureStore Southport at 292 Scarisbrick New Road, Scarisbrick, Southport, PR8 5HW.