Celebrating the Pinnacle of Automotive Sales with the 2023 Car Sales Awards

Business Awards UK is delighted to unveil the distinguished winners and finalists of the 2023 Car Sales Awards. This prestigious event acknowledges the standout car dealerships in the UK, applauding their excellence in areas such as customer service, technological advancements, and innovative social media marketing. These awards are a testament to the unwavering commitment, creativity, and effort of the dealerships that have remarkably elevated their service and product offerings to their clients.

Winners of the 2023 Car Sales Awards

■ Browns Autos – Best After Sales Customer Care

■ Hilton Car Supermarket – Most Effective Car Showroom

■ Manton Car Sales – Most Valuable Warranty Provider

■ MB Motors – Best Customer Focused Sales

■ Millbury Motor Group (UK) Ltd – Best Newcomer Car Dealership

■ MSC Motors Ltd – Greatest Car Dealership As Reviewed By Customers

■ OurCar Ltd – Best Use of Technology

■ Paragon Motor Company Ltd – Best Customer Support Team

■ Phoenix RC Automotive – Best Social Media Campaign

■ Platinum Vehicles Ltd – Best Independent Car Dealership

■ Selective Motors Direct – Best Second Hand Car Dealership

Finalists of the 2023 Car Sales Awards

■ AYLESBURY TRADE CENTRE – Best Customer Support Team

■ Browns Autos – Greatest Car Dealership As Reviewed By Customers

■ Crown Cars – Best Use of Technology

■ Hilton Car Supermarket – Greatest Variety of Finance Options, Best Social Media Campaign

■ Manton Car Sales – Strongest Leadership

■ MB Motors – Best Social Media Campaign

■ Mount Vernon Motors Ltd – Most Effective Car Showroom, Best Customer Support Team

■ MSC Motors Ltd – Most User Friendly Website

■ Next Car Ltd – Best Newcomer Car Dealership

■ OurCar Ltd – Best Second Hand Car Dealership

■ Paragon Motor Company Ltd – Best After Sales Customer Care

■ Phoenix RC Automotive – Most Valuable Warranty Provider, Most Innovative Marketing Strategy, Diversity and Inclusion Champion

■ Selective Motors Direct – Best Independent Car Dealership

■ The Leeds Car House – Best Second Hand Car Dealership

■ Woodside Car Sales – Best After Sales Customer Care, Best Customer Focused Sales

In an industry that continually adapts and grows, the Car Sales Awards shine a spotlight on those who lead the way in innovation, customer delight, and superior service in this dynamic sector. We commend the remarkable accomplishments of this year’s winners and finalists and eagerly anticipate their continued success and contributions to the world of automotive sales. The Business Awards UK team eagerly anticipates the 2024 awards season, where we will once again celebrate outstanding achievement and innovation in the car sales industry.