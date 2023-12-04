Braeden Lichti: Transforming Finance through Strategic Capital Deployment and Shareholder Activism

In the ever-evolving landscape of finance and corporate leadership, Braeden Lichti emerges as an entrepreneur reshaping industries through strategic capital deployment and more recently shareholder activism. With over 15 years of experience investing in working in the capital markets, Lichti’s innovative approach not only fuels the success of his investments but also instigates transformative changes in companies through decisive shareholder actions.

At the core of Braeden Lichti’s success lies his expertise in leveraging the capital markets to provide essential growth capital for early-stage companies his firm invests in. As the founder and CEO of BWL Investments and recently formed NorthStrive Companies, Lichti has showcased an ability to navigate financial landscapes and secure funding from investment banks to propel emerging ventures.

Lichti has a successful track record of investing, securing funding, and assisting his companies in going public. A recent testament to his prowess is the growing success story of Elevai Labs, Inc., a medical aesthetic company invested in by BWL Investments Ltd. The company recently made headlines by going public on the NASDAQ. The initial public offering (IPO) witnessed Elevai Labs offering 1,500,000 shares of common stock at $4.00 per share, accumulating a total of $6,000,000 in gross proceeds before underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

This milestone underscores Lichti’s strategy of leveraging the capital markets to be used as a vehicle to secure capital for early-stage investments. Lichti sees the public markets as the best platform for businesses to raise funds through the issuance of stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments. By accessing the capital markets, companies can secure the necessary resources for expansion, innovation, and operational growth. This process not only benefits the individual companies but also contributes to economic growth and job creation, making the capital markets a fundamental component of the broader economic system.

In the boardroom, Lichti’s impact has extended into the realm of shareholder activism, where he has served as a catalyst for change. In 2023, his leadership played a pivotal role in a successful campaign to overhaul the entire board of Hydromer, Inc., illustrating his dedication to fostering positive transformations.

Established in 1980, Hydromer®, Inc. & subsidiary is a global B2B surface modification and coating solutions provider operating across the USA, and Europe. In 2023, Lichti spearheaded a shareholder activist campaign targeting Hydromer, Inc., resulting in the successful removal of the entire board. Demonstrating his commitment to positive change, Lichti assumed the role of Executive Chairman, ushering the company into a new era with a fresh set of directors.

What distinguishes Braeden Lichti is his comprehensive approach to shareholder value creation. By strategically deploying capital and leading shareholder activist campaigns, he ensures the financial success of companies, makes the effort to hold management teams accountable, and affirms shareholders are treated fairly.

As an active investor, Lichti’s involvement transcends financial contributions; he actively engages in the development and growth of the companies he invests in. His unique ability to unlock value is transforming his firm into a powerhouse, cementing Lichti’s reputation as an entrepreneur who not only invests but actively shapes the future of the companies in his portfolio.

In a world where innovation and adaptability are paramount, Braeden Lichti continues to be a guiding force, setting the stage for not only individual success but also the transformative growth of the companies he engages with. As Lichti navigates the intricate realm of investing and corporate restructuring, his strategic moves resonate as blueprints for future success and growth.

