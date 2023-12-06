Elizabeth Willetts, Investing in Women’s Pioneer, Triumphs at The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Elizabeth Willetts, the visionary founder of Investing in Women, has achieved the Services Industries Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 accolade for the South East at The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

This award, annually recognised as a pinnacle of success in the entrepreneurial realm, saw an overwhelming response with over 5,000 applications this year, signifying its esteemed status.

Noteworthy Success in a Highly Competitive Field

Being shortlisted itself marks a notable success, especially considering the high standard of the competition, thus emphasising the value of Investing in Women’s achievement. Previous awardee James Watt from BrewDog likened winning to “better than winning the World Cup”; and Steven Bartlett has labelled the awards “The Grammys of Entrepreneurship”, highlighting the event’s high esteem.

The adjudicators noted: “A timely business that deserves to be highlighted. This accolade comes as a recognition of the outstanding work by Elizabeth and the entire team at Investing in Women, highlighting their dedication to supporting and empowering women in the business world.”

Francesca James, the brain behind The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, stated: “I am thrilled to witness the extraordinary achievements of this year’s winners. Their success stories are a testament to the dynamic and innovative spirit that thrives within UK entrepreneurship. These inspiring entrepreneurs embody the creativity, determination, and passion that are at the heart of our nation’s business success. Their accomplishments not only celebrate their own journeys but also light the way for future generations of innovators and business leaders”.

Allica Bank CEO Richard Davies said: “It has been a real honour to sponsor this year’s GBEA awards. Hearing the inspiring stories from this year’s winners really brings to life the important contribution British entrepreneurs make to our economy. At Allica, we couldn’t be more excited to see such a talented group of individuals making their mark in the business world, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on what they do next.”

Investing in Women, the brainchild of Elizabeth Willetts, is a groundbreaking job board and recruitment agency reshaping the UK job landscape since its origin at Elizabeth’s dining table during the peak of the Covid pandemic in 2021.

Initiated to link skilled women, especially mothers in their 30s and 40s, with the UK’s most progressive employers, Investing in Women has risen as a beacon of hope and possibility. The platform focuses on connecting candidates with flexible, remote, and part-time opportunities, highlighting the necessity of balancing work and life.

Led by Elizabeth, Investing in Women has expanded significantly, partnering with a wide array of prestigious organisations across different fields. It has become a symbol of empowering women to maintain their professional growth alongside familial and personal commitments. The company’s commitment to enhancing gender diversity and inclusivity in the workplace has been widely acclaimed and has made a substantial impact on numerous professionals in the UK.

The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards are critical in honouring and aiding entrepreneurs across the UK, creating communities to support their progress at various stages. Known for its rigorous competition and a history of spotlighting businesses that become familiar names, the awards are synonymous with entrepreneurial distinction.