Eyeweb’s 695-Mile Cycling Feat Raises £1835 for HEY Children’s University

Hessle’s Eyeweb, a prominent agency in web design and digital marketing, recently embarked on a cycling fundraiser, amassing an impressive 695 miles in support of HEY Children’s University. The team at Eyeweb surpassed their initial goal of cycling the equivalent distance from Hull to Paris, adding an extra 195 miles. During the five-day event from 27th November to 1st December, the team, using exercise bikes at their office, raised a total of £1835.

Committed to the cause, every member of the Eyeweb team cycled for two hours daily. Despite challenges like staff illness and a broken pedal, and even cycling in snowy weather, their determination didn’t waver. Their effort was complemented by supporters including Sarah Brodie from HEY Children’s University, who visited their office to contribute miles.

Paul Scott, Managing Director at Eyeweb, shared his thoughts on the team’s participation: “The whole team enjoyed taking part in the event and it seems to have been worthwhile with a nice total to send to Hull Children’s University at the end of it.”

HEY Children’s University, the charity supported by Eyeweb’s initiative, is committed to enriching the lives of children in Hull and East Yorkshire by providing them with unique educational experiences. The organisation arranges trips around the UK to help children explore their potential and dream of brighter futures.

Sarah Brodie, Partnership Manager at HEY Children’s University, applauded Eyeweb’s efforts: “The team at Eyeweb completed a virtual bike ride and cycled a whopping 695 miles to raise money. Their spirits were high in spite of staff illness, a broken pedal and cycling out in the snow! The team managed to raise £1800, which is incredible. The money will go towards experiences that help raise aspirations, build confidence and build the self-esteem of underprivileged children. We appreciate every mile cycled and every penny raised. It will make such a difference.”

The fundraising event saw generous support from the community, with notable donations from Leaf Consultancy and Dutch Imports, who sponsored Le Tour de Eyeweb and each contributed £250. Eyeweb expresses deep gratitude to all those who supported their cause, with the option to donate still available on JustGiving.

In his concluding remarks, Paul Scott expressed his heartfelt thanks: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated, our team for riding for all those hours and to our two sponsors, Dutch Imports and Leafe Consultancy, for helping us raise that total.”

The event not only raised funds but also significantly raised awareness about HEY Children’s University’s vital work in the community, reflecting Eyeweb’s dedication to making a positive impact.