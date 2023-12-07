UK Shoppers Prioritise Budget Over Sustainability This Festive Season, Reveals Manhattan Associates Study

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today unveiled a study revealing that the cost-of-living crisis is leading British shoppers to favour budget-friendly options over sustainability this Christmas. The research, conducted by YouGov, indicates that 32% of Brits are not seeking sustainable products or brands during their festive shopping.

Sustainability Versus Affordability

According to Craig Summers, Managing Director UKI, MEA & Nordics at Manhattan Associates, the economic climate is significantly influencing consumer behaviour: “The golden quarter and holiday season is well underway but clearly the state of the economy is having an effect on customer behaviour – unfortunately, it looks as if cost is trumping sustainability just now.”

Despite this trend, sustainability remains a broader concern for UK consumers, with 64% valuing sustainable packaging, and over half expecting a sustainable product lifecycle. Additionally, 56% are willing to wait for consolidated deliveries to reduce carbon emissions.

Retailers Facing Dual Challenges

Retailers are tasked with balancing sustainability and affordability. As regulatory scrutiny on green claims increases, brands are urged to integrate sustainability at the design stage, use eco-friendly materials, and decarbonise supply chains.

Summers reflects on the current retail landscape: “This year has been tough for retailers and consumers across the board… While inflation is beginning to ease, the road to recovery will not happen overnight… but hopefully we will see greener shoots of recovery for the economy, and also consumer impetus for sustainability, return in the spring.”