Flock Associates Unveils New Leadership Team to Boost Growth and Foster Innovation

Flock Associates, a leading global marketing consultancy renowned for its data-centric approach to agency scoping and management, has today unveiled its new leadership team. The company has internally promoted individuals to the position of Co-Chief Executive Officer and to lead roles in both the EMEA and US regions.

Aysha Haynes will join the leadership as Co-CEO, working alongside Chairperson and founder Simon Francis. Peter Grossman has been named US Regional Lead to propel growth in America, while Katie Elsey takes on the role of Regional Lead for EMEA. These appointments are pivotal as Flock expands its global footprint and welcomes new clients like Unilever, Mars, Dyson, Doordash, and Investec, augmenting its portfolio of over 40 active clients. This leadership team is set to advance the company’s goal of fostering marketing excellence, strategically focusing on the integration of AI, Sustainability, and DEI.

About Aysha Haynes:

In her four years as Chief Operating Officer at Flock, Aysha has been instrumental in guiding the strategic and operational success of the company. Her leadership in the DEI arena, particularly with the REFRAME: Accessible Advertising initiative, has been notable. Her expertise and forward-thinking approach are critical as Flock evolves with innovative service offerings.

“I am excited to continue to work closely with our partners and clients on what is important to them and on their agenda for change, including authentic representation, AI and sustainability. I look forward to continuing to scale the company with our smart, talented and dedicated teams.”

About Katie Elsey:

Katie’s six-year tenure at Flock as a Senior Consultant has been marked by her significant contributions to marketing transformation for clients, focusing on strategic initiatives in agency relations, ecosystems, ways of working, and DEI.

About Peter Grossman:

Peter Grossman, a veteran leader with a track record in brand development, digital strategy, and innovation, brings extensive experience from his roles in leading creative agencies, consultancies, and start-ups. At Flock, he has adeptly managed complex global projects including pitch management and operating model transformation.

Joining these new leaders is a seasoned team of Senior Principal Consultants – Florian Voigt, Andrew Boatman, and Bonnie Chu – each with substantial brand and/or agency experience. They will spearhead thought leadership and tackle industry challenges.

“I am excited to be able to announce these promotions, especially as they’ve come from within and a testimony to our thriving culture.” said Simon Francis.

Founded 11 years ago, Flock has consistently grown year after year, fulfilling its commitment to enhancing marketing. The company is poised for continued expansion under its new leadership team.