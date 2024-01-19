Ray Parlour Becomes the Face of NetBet UK for the 2024 Sporting Season

In a major development for sports betting fans, NetBet has appointed Arsenal football legend Ray Parlour as their brand ambassador in the UK for 2024, coinciding with the launch of their new sports betting app.

NetBet, a stalwart in the UK gaming industry, offers sports betting and casino games. The addition of Ray Parlour as their first football ambassador in years is a strategic move. His vast fanbase in the UK and deep understanding of football, horse racing, and golf make him an excellent representative for NetBet in a year filled with significant sporting events.

The ‘Romford Pele’, Ray Parlour, a key figure in Arsenal’s Invincibles, will feature in NetBet’s sport and casino marketing initiatives, aiming to promote the brand in a lively yet responsible manner.

The launch of NetBet’s new sports betting app, available for iOS and Android users, includes features like weekly games, daily promotions, and a wide range of sports markets.

On joining NetBet, Ray Parlour said, “I’m thrilled to be part of NetBet. We’ve got an unbelievable year of sport ahead and NetBet has some fantastic plans for me to get involved with.” NetBet’s Managing Director Marcel Prioteasa commented, “We’re delighted to have Ray as part of our team. We know that our players know a thing or two about sport, and with Ray being one of the most loved characters in football, we’re excited for them to enjoy his exclusive content and expert opinion.”

With a UK gambling license since 2017, NetBet continues to be a popular choice among online gamers globally.