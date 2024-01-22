Shopify and Manhattan Associates Unite to Create Premier Commerce Solution

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH), a leader in the global supply chain commerce sector, and Shopify (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a prominent figure in global commerce, today announced a strategic alliance. This collaboration is designed to assist retailers in developing exceptional unified omnichannel shopping experiences. Integrating Shopify’s expansive commerce platform with Manhattan’s leading omnichannel order management solution, the alliance aims to facilitate unparalleled customer experiences throughout the sales cycle.

Brian Kinsella, senior vice president of Product Management for Manhattan, commented on the partnership, “Our focus at Manhattan on facilitating quick, effortless, reliable, and transparent shopping experiences enables our enterprise retail customers to reduce sales friction and boost buyer confidence. Aligning with Shopify in our joint effort to enhance the digital commerce experience is a source of pride for us. The prospect of an enhanced consumer experience and the increased revenue and margin potential for our merchants due to this partnership is exciting.”

This collaborative solution will further encompass Manhattan’s post-purchase customer service tools, including sophisticated digital self-service options, delivering the essential visibility, flexibility, and convenience that today’s consumers expect.

Nautica, a brand within the SPARC Group, is set to be the first joint customer of this initiative. Mike Dupuis, chief digital officer for SPARC Group, said, “Combining Shopify’s reliable and swift commerce platform with Manhattan’s comprehensive order fulfilment and post-purchase solutions offers our customers unparalleled visibility and the industry’s foremost end-to-end online shopping experience. We anticipate that this combined solution will lead to an increase in sales, reduction in shipping costs, a decrease in returns, and overall improved margins and profitability for SPARC.”

Shopify, which powers millions of businesses globally and constitutes 10% of U.S. ecommerce, will, through this integration with Manhattan Active® Omni, provide consumers with more precise product location and delivery information. Additionally, brands that use Shopify will benefit from global visibility of their inventory across their entire network, including items in transit, stores, warehouses, suppliers, and beyond.

Bobby Morrison, chief revenue officer at Shopify, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “Partnering with Manhattan is a significant leap in evolving supply chain operations for enterprise commerce. This collaboration is a breakthrough in today’s intensely competitive environment, and we’re excited to offer commerce solutions that significantly enhance unified shopping experiences for consumers.”