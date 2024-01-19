IMO Car Wash Announces International Expansion with Six New Sites

IMO, the global leader in car wash services, has unveiled plans to open six new locations across Belgium, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Australia in December 2023. The new sites will be located in Genk and Beringen (Belgium), Ostrava (Czech Republic), Miskolc (Hungary), and Warilla and Perth Airport (Australia).

These locations reflect IMO’s innovative approach in the conveyor car wash industry, featuring:

Advanced wheel scrubbing technology along with a foaming alloy spa.

Enhanced foam application for removing more contaminants from paint.

Polymer-based soft brushing technique to boost the shine of paintwork.

Specialised door sill technology for comprehensive cleaning.

Innovative drying technology with a smart nozzle, operating at 155mph.

Soft towelling strips for drying and polishing, ensuring a showroom look.

Contactless payment facilities for vacuums and jet washes.

Contactless payment options for air and water usage.

These international markets are also seeing the launch of IMO Ceramic XTR for the first time.

Tracy Gehlan, IMO’s president, stated: “Developed for people who love their cars, Ceramic XTR has been carefully created using the latest surface technology and innovative ingredients which, in conjunction with our handmade, soft foam brushes, combine to provide a showroom shine and surface protection that lasts.”

Adding to this, Gehlan said: “Ceramic XTR from IMO is the most durable paint protection car wash we have ever released. Throughout its development, our experts have continuously refined the formulation to produce an extreme ceramic coating with a deep gloss-like finish.”