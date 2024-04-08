Global EV Charging Capabilities Expanded Through Partnership Between ZES, electrip, and Hubject

Electrip Global Ltd’s ZES and electrip have entered into a pivotal partnership with Hubject, the world’s foremost provider of EV charging networks, aiming to revolutionize e-roaming services for electric vehicles.

In a landmark development for the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector, ZES, a pioneering charge point operator in Turkey, and electrip, a rising star in the European CPO landscape, have forged a strategic alliance with Hubject, the leading authority in global EV charging networks. This collaboration, sealed on 21st March by İ. Sinan Ak, CEO of Electrip Global Ltd, and Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject, is set to integrate about 4000 ZES stations in Turkey and electrip’s networks across several European countries into Hubject’s expansive e-roaming network. This initiative is expected to enhance the charging experience for EV drivers by ensuring seamless access to a comprehensive network of e-mobility service providers across Europe.

İ. Sinan Ak, CEO of Electrip Global Ltd, commented on the significance of the partnership: “We launched ZES in 2018 to support electric vehicle owners in Turkey with our intra and intercity charging stations, and recently introduced “electrip” in Europe to speed up the electric vehicle revolution. As state-of-the-art brands, we are glad to sign this valuable partnership with Hubject. This collaboration will help us to make electric vehicles more accessible and usable throughout Turkey and European countries. This is an essential part of our overall plan to reduce carbon emissions and protect our planet with our contribution to the expansion of e-mobility ecosystem.”

Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject, also shared his optimism about the collaboration: “We’re happy to welcome ZES and electrip into the inter-charge CPO network. This partnership will help them to strengthen their infrastructure in the countries where they operate. It means thousands of EV drivers will be able to easily find and use ZES and electrip charging stations and others that are part of Hubject’s e-roaming network, which in turn is a big step in the right direction of encouraging drivers to switch to electric.”

This partnership underscores a significant step toward improving the global EV charging infrastructure, making it more accessible and convenient for electric vehicle owners across Europe and beyond.