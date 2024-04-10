Panorays Introduces Automated Document Validation to Its TPCRM AI Engine

Panorays, a pioneering entity in third-party cybersecurity risk management, has unveiled its latest enhancement, the AI Automated Document Validation feature, which enriches its existing suite of AI tools.

The recent addition empowers organisations to autonomously analyse documents submitted by third parties, such as questionnaires, certifications, and attestations (including SOC2 and ISO), matching them accurately with the corresponding answers in the assessment questionnaire. Panorays’ Document Validation ensures a highly accurate and effortless method for examining and authenticating third-party assessments by correlating documented proofs with the provided responses.

This advancement augments Panorays’ AI-driven assessment engine, further transforming the accuracy and efficiency of risk assessments for businesses. Panorays’ comprehensive AI assessment engine encompasses:

Questionnaire Autocompletion: Facilitates third parties in automatically populating questionnaires with past responses, backed by corroborative evidence.

External and Internal Validation: Automates the process of pinpointing discrepancies between external attack surface findings and questionnaire answers.

Breach Prediction: Enhances the precision of third-party evaluations by automatically incorporating historical cyber incidents, including breaches, zero-day exploits, and cyberattacks.

This initiative extends Panorays’ AI assessment engine, underpinned by proprietary, self-crafted learning models specifically devised for third-party security and honed on an extensive dataset of hundreds of millions of domains. This strategy is in line with Panorays’ commitment to responsible AI, ensuring privacy and accuracy are key tenets of its self-contained and self-taught AI-Based engine for third-party cybersecurity.

Matan Or-El, CEO of Panorays, highlighted the significance of this development, saying, “Given the increasing focus on third-party cyber risk, teams can not afford to waste time on inaccurate assessments. Panorays remains committed to enhancing validation and automation within the assessment process, ensuring data accuracy and authenticity, as part of our mission to deliver the most comprehensive assessment available in the market.”

With Panorays’ AI Assessment engine, organisations can enhance and authenticate their risk assessments more efficiently, thereby securing their supply chains more effectively. The advantages include:

Time and Effort Reduction: Streamlines the manual verification process of third-party responses, offering substantial time and resource savings.

Informed Decision-Making: Provides evidence from external assessments, third-party documents, and breach history intelligence to substantiate or refute responses, enabling quick and informed decision-making.

Reduced Dependence on Skilled Reviewers: Minimises the need for expert reviewers to interpret complex policies, certifications, and attestations.

For further details about Panorays and its AI Automated Validation feature, please visit panorays.com.