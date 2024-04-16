The Code Registry Secures Seed Funding to Revolutionise Code Analysis with AI

The Code Registry, the world’s inaugural AI-driven code intelligence and analysis platform, today announced it has successfully completed its seed funding round. This initiative was incubated at the Mission Capitalist Club in the United States and spearheaded by prominent private technology investors including leading fintech entrepreneur Michael M. Carter (Founder & CEO, BizEquity); banking software pioneer Michael Sanchez (CEO, Savanna Inc and Co-Founder of Finxact), and former Internet Capital Group Managing Director John Loftus, with contributions from other top private investors in the software and fintech sectors.

Established in London by technology entrepreneurs Mark Purdy and Stephen Gray, The Code Registry’s funding propels the firm towards its aim of demystifying software development and security for both non-technical business leaders and CTOs. Alongside this funding milestone, The Code Registry is delighted to announce its official public product launch, heralding a new epoch of software asset security and management.

Tailored to address the distinct needs of non-technical business leaders and senior IT experts, The Code Registry offers a novel solution: a fully secure, independent replication of entire code repositories, augmented by advanced AI-powered insights. This pioneering platform ensures business software assets are not only secure but also managed optimally through sophisticated analysis and insightful reporting.

“Securing this seed funding is a testament to the potential of The Code Registry to transform the way businesses protect and evaluate their software assets,” stated Mark Purdy, CEO of The Code Registry. “As we step into the public sphere, we’re not just launching a product; we’re introducing a new vertical within the code security, intelligence, and analysis industry, one that empowers business leaders via the latest AI technologies to make informed decisions and feel in control of their businesses digital assets.”

The platform differentiates itself with its AI-powered analysis utilising over 4,000 rules and data points, delivering a comprehensive security assessment of entire codebases and their dependencies. It monitors development progress through comparative analysis reports with every new code replication. Additionally, it offers deep insights into the makeup of software assets; from languages and file types to code complexity scoring. With its innovative ‘cost-to-replicate’ valuation service, The Code Registry positions itself as an essential tool for effectively managing software development budgets.

As businesses increasingly depend on digital infrastructure, the demand for robust, user-friendly tools for code management and security is more critical than ever. The Code Registry’s public product launch is set to meet this need, providing reassurance to business owners, CEOs, and CTOs concerned about their software development budgets and asset security.

For more information about The Code Registry and to explore its services, please visit The Code Registry.