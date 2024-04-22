XIMEA Enhances its Line-up with New xiLAB Ultraviolet Camera Models Featuring Sony IMX487

As part of its xiLAB initiative, XIMEA has broadened its range of ultraviolet cameras by introducing the new MX081 models.

Cameras have evolved from simple visible light capture devices to advanced tools that reveal hidden aspects of the electromagnetic spectrum. UV cameras are such tools, expanding the scope of what can be visualised beyond human sight, thereby opening up a new world of information.

These cameras capture ultraviolet (UV) light, a part of the electromagnetic spectrum not visible to the naked eye but rich in detail about various phenomena, from forensic science to astronomy. UV cameras utilise specific sensors or filters to detect and record UV wavelengths, and they include design elements that prevent interference from visible and infrared light.

The MX081 model, featuring Sony’s IMX487 sensor, is noted for its superior image quality, low noise, and high sensitivity. It performs outstandingly in demanding environments, thanks to Sony’s cutting-edge sensor technology. With a spectral range from 200 to 400 nm, this model offers exceptional sensitivity and precision in UV radiation capture, ideal for detecting subtle variations in UV reflectance and fluorescence.

The camera boasts an 8.1-megapixel resolution (2856 x 2848 pixels) and a frame rate of 59 FPS, allowing for clear, detailed imaging and smooth real-time capture of dynamic scenes. Its compact size (26 x 26 millimeters) ensures it is both versatile and easily integrated into various applications, whether mounted on drones, used in handheld devices, or installed in lab equipment.

XIMEA’s UV cameras are applicable in a vast range of fields and can work across different UV wavelength ranges like UVA (315-400 nm), UVB (280-315 nm), and UVC (100-280 nm):

Forensics and Crime Scene Analysis: UV Wavelengths Required: 250-400 nm (UVA) Detection of bodily fluids, stains, and trace evidence that fluoresce under UV light Identifying hidden bloodstains, fingerprints, and other substances at crime scenes Differentiating between authentic and counterfeit documents

Material Inspection and Quality Control: UV Wavelengths Required: 200-400 nm (UVC, UVB, UVA) Detecting cracks, defects, and contaminants in materials such as metals, glass, and plastics Identifying counterfeit currency, documents, and products Inspecting electronic components for flaws and irregularities

Biological and Medical Research: UV Wavelengths Required: 260-350 nm (UVC, UVB) Studying DNA, proteins, and other biomolecules that fluoresce under UV light Analyzing cell structures, gene expression, and protein interactions Diagnosing skin disorders, detecting fungal infections, and identifying biological samples

Art Restoration and Conservation: UV Wavelengths Required: 300-400 nm (UVA) Revealing hidden underdrawings, retouching, and alterations in paintings and historical artifacts Identifying aged varnishes, repairs, and surface inconsistencies in artworks

Environmental Studies: UV Wavelengths Required: 300-400 nm (UVA) Monitoring air and water quality by detecting pollutants and contaminants that fluoresce Studying plant health, stress responses, and ecosystem dynamics

Entomology and Pest Control: UV Wavelengths Required: 300-400 nm (UVA) Attracting insects and pests that are sensitive to UV light, aiding in their identification and control Monitoring and studying insect behavior, population dynamics, and disease transmission

Photolithography and Semiconductor Manufacturing: UV Wavelengths Required: 200-400 nm (UVC, UVB, UVA) Enabling precise and intricate patterning of semiconductor wafers in photolithography processes Fabricating microchips, integrated circuits, and other semiconductor devices



Main specifications of the new MX081 model: MX081UG-SY-X2G2 | 8.1 Mpix, 2856 x 2848 pixels, 2.74 μm pixel size, 2/3″, Sony IMX487 sensor and PCIe or USB3