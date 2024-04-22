Phonely Introduces Measures to Combat Phone Scams Targeting the Elderly

Phonely, a provider of home digital voice phone services, is actively addressing the issue of phone scams that disproportionately target older people. According to the charity Re-engage, during the last year, two-thirds of older individuals were scammed, with 20% facing weekly scam attempts and 40% encountering scams monthly.

Given that the bulk of these scams are conducted via phone, Phonely is integrating robust anti-fraud tools within its VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) services. Customers subscribing to the top two tiers of Phonely’s service plans will have access to CallGuard technology, which constantly monitors calls for suspicious activity and blocks scam-associated numbers, making it unnecessary for users to directly reject unwanted calls.

The system also records and transcribes all protected calls, which not only helps in reviewing the interactions but could also serve as crucial evidence for legal proceedings or claims.

In light of statistics suggesting that a £100 loss can financially destabilize one in four UK residents, Phonely’s technology has been a significant reassurance for those vulnerable to such crimes. The effectiveness of this service led to Phonely receiving the ‘Most Innovative Small Business Award’ at the 2024 Business Awards UK.

Hannah Hood from Phonely said: “Phone scams in the UK have been out of control for too long and like most crimes, they target the vulnerable in society disproportionately. Targeting older people who often live alone is despicable, and we’re determined to do something about it.”

“Everyone who wants to keep a landline in their home will need to switch to a digital voice solution by the end of 2025. But rather than being a chore, we see this as an opportunity for vulnerable people to protect themselves against phone fraud.”

“Phonely’s CallGuard technology is easy to set up and works autonomously in the background. We also give our customers the option to nominate a Trusted Person, who will receive an alert when something is amiss.”

“Real-time alerts are sent to the Trusted person when the system is offline, a call is taken from a withheld or international number and certain suspicious keywords are recorded during a call. These words include ‘pay’, ‘payment’, ‘bank account’ and other words and phrases that could signify a phone scam.”

“Crucially, our customers’ Trusted Person can join a call if an intervention is required to prevent a scam or unscrupulous activity. The fact that we’re offering protection and peace of mind to the most vulnerable in society is a great source of pride for everyone at Phonely.”

Phonely offers three different VoIP plans, which can be accessed through their website or by contacting them directly.