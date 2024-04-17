CirrusHQ Forms a Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services

CirrusHQ is thrilled to announce a multi-year global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), further strengthening a partnership that has flourished over the past decade.

This agreement acknowledges CirrusHQ’s extensive expertise with AWS and bolsters its capacity to provide industry-leading services to sectors such as Education, Public Sector, E-commerce, and Media on a global scale.

Having a robust history of collaborating with AWS, CirrusHQ has consistently aided customers in navigating complex business hurdles and scaling innovation via cutting-edge cloud solutions and services. This new agreement will enhance this enduring partnership by focusing on the development of bespoke solutions aimed at application modernisation, cost optimisation, and seamless cloud migration.

Moreover, this agreement will augment the in-depth AWS technical knowledge and proven customer success CirrusHQ possesses, particularly in migrating Microsoft Workloads and implementing DevOps practices. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), CirrusHQ remains dedicated to leading in AWS technology, furthering customers’ digital transformations efficiently. Notably, CirrusHQ holds several prestigious AWS designations, including Amazon API Gateway Delivery Partner, Amazon CloudFront Delivery Partner, and AWS Lambda Delivery Partner.

In today’s dynamic market, organisations must remain agile and deliver exceptional customer service while navigating various challenges. The partnership between CirrusHQ and AWS equips customers with the necessary services and support to excel as market leaders.

James Lucas, CEO of CirrusHQ, stated:

“Entering into this Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS reflects our position as an AWS Partner with proven cloud management and professional services expertise. This marks a significant step for our company having celebrated our 10th year as an AWS Partner, and it underlines our commitment to delivering exceptional value and services to our customers. Together with AWS we can enable customers to leverage the power of the cloud, achieve operational efficiencies and maximise cost optimisation in order to strengthen their performance and drive transformational success.”

Endorsing the partnership, Dr. Tristan Mehta, CEO and Founder of Harley Academy, remarked:

“By using a skilled AWS Partner in CirrusHQ we have been able to tap into their vast skills and expertise in AWS, things that we just didn’t have in house. We achieve cost savings, accelerate the delivery of new services, and maintain agility to grab new opportunities, ultimately providing added value to our customers. By automating our AWS operations management, we can offer a better customer experience, lowering the time it takes to onboard whilst improving the experience for our trainers and students and also improving security and access management.”

John Davies, Director, UK Public Sector at AWS, added:

“We are delighted to have signed this Strategic Collaboration Agreement with CirrusHQ. The agreement will help our customers innovate and modernise as they migrate to the cloud.”

This collaboration highlights the combined strengths of CirrusHQ and AWS in delivering enhanced flexibility and business value to customers across various industries. For more details, please visit: https://cirrushq.com/