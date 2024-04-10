Third Iteration of UK Space Agency Accelerator’s Explore Programme Now Open for Applications

The UK Space Agency Accelerator is pleased to announce that the Explore programme is now accepting applications for its eagerly awaited third cohort, commencing on the 8th of April. This unique initiative, brought forth in collaboration with the UK Space Agency, Entrepreneurial Spark, and Exotopic, gains additional support from key industry players including Frazer Nash Consultancy, Alden Legal, Satellite Finance Network, Deloitte, and Know Space.

Since its inaugural launch in 2021, the Explore programme has played a pivotal role in the UK Space Agency Accelerator’s mission, assisting 63 out of 108 space entrepreneurs in turning their visionary space business concepts into tangible ventures. The programme is on the lookout for its next batch of innovative, early-stage entrepreneurs who are poised to embark on their journey into the commercial space arena.

Spanning nine weeks, the Explore programme is an accelerator sprint tailored for individuals taking their initial steps into the commercial space domain. It caters to inventors aiming to develop a scalable business and entrepreneurs from related fields with ideas capable of transforming the space sector. Participants in the Explore programme will establish the groundwork for a thriving space business.

Participants will gain access to advanced business growth tools, bespoke 1:1 support from entrepreneurial growth specialists, and engage in a 5-week intensive action sprint, culminating in the cohort members graduating with a strategic action plan and connections to a broad network to kickstart their space ventures.

Portia Bircher, Business Support and Growth Manager at the UK Space Agency, expressed her enthusiasm for the programme’s new cycle:

“I am thrilled that the Explore programme is entering its third iteration. The UK space sector relies on continuous innovation, and the Explore programme is effectively addressing this by championing and supporting newcomers to the space sector. This year, we are supporting a cohort of 30 entrepreneurs to reach their potential within space.”

For those aspiring to venture into the commercial space sector or know someone with ambitions to establish a growth-focused space business, the Explore programme offers a launching pad to achieve these entrepreneurial aspirations. Applications are open until the 31st of May 2024, with limited slots available. Don’t miss this chance—apply now at https://www.ukspaceaccelerator.co.uk/explore.