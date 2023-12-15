Honouring Sustainable Energy Leaders: The 2023 Clean Energy Awards

The 2023 Clean Energy Awards have been proudly announced, celebrating the pioneers in the realm of sustainable energy. These esteemed awards recognise the remarkable contributions and innovations by companies and individuals in the promotion of clean energy, sustainability, and innovative practices within the energy sector.

Winners of the 2023 Clean Energy Awards

● HDM Solar – Clean Energy Family Business of the Year

● The Energy Experts – Sustainable Energy Startup of the Year

● Kimble Solar – Energy Storage Innovation of the Year

● SocialCru Energy and Renewables – Clean Energy Research and Development Award

● Cambridge Solar – Best Solar Power Project

● OHM Energy – Energy Education Program of the Year

Finalists for the 2023 Clean Energy Awards

● HDM Solar – Sustainable Energy Startup of the Year

● Kimble Solar – Best Solar Power Project, Sustainable Energy Startup of the Year

● Carbon Zero Renewables – Clean Energy Research and Development Award, Energy Education Program of the Year

● Bliss Eco Energy – Energy Storage Innovation of the Year

Individual Award Winners & Finalists in the 2023 Clean Energy Awards

● Winner: Gareth Jones, Carbon Zero Renewables – Lifetime Achievement in Clean Energy

● Finalist: Jason Lindfield, OHM Energy – Lifetime Achievement in Clean Energy

The 2023 Clean Energy Awards spotlight the crucial advancements and contributions in the clean energy field, emphasising the need for sustainable and renewable energy solutions. These awards applaud the winners and finalists for their dedication to developing environmentally friendly technologies, aiding in the pursuit of a greener future.

