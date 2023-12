The 2023 Property Awards: A Salute to UK Property Sector Excellence

Eezee Estate Agents – Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent

ACDC Sales & Lettings Ltd – Best Regional Estate Agent

KPA Property Ltd – Innovation Award

My House Online – Best Property Management Estate Agent

UpperKey – Best Workplace Award

Wright Letting and Management Ltd – Best Lettings Estate Agent

Noel Harris Home Sales Limited – Best Residential Estate Agent

Conway Christie Estate Agency – Best Marketing Campaign

House Fox – Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent

Osborne Energy – Sustainability & Environment

Davis & Lund Ltd – Best Small Estate Agent

Advantage Investment – UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023, Best International Estate Agent, Best Use of Technology

Property Entrepreneurs Club – Leadership Award

Harbour Property Group – Rising Star Award

Kath Wells – Best Social Media Campaign

Carters Estate Agents Ltd – Best New Estate Agent

Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd – Best Young Estate Agent

Oxford Family Estates – Best New Estate Agent

Swansea West Sales & Lettings – Best Lettings Estate Agent

Real London Estates – Rising Star Award

ACDC Sales & Lettings Ltd – Best Hybrid Estate Agent

KPA Property Ltd – Best Workplace Award

Brighton Homes – Rising Star Award

UpperKey – Best International Estate Agent

Bartrams – UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023

Hames Estates Ltd – Best Workplace Award

Conway Christie Estate Agency – Best Social Media Campaign

BASE Residential Ltd – Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent

Normie Estate Agents – Best Social Media Campaign

Panda Residential Limited – Best International Estate Agent

Hills Property Consultants – Best Young Estate Agent

Kath Wells – Best Marketing Campaign

Carters Estate Agents Ltd – Best Small Estate Agent

Alexander Russell Estate Agents Limited – Best Regional Estate Agent

Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd – Best New Estate Agent

Eezee Estate Agents – Best Small Estate Agent

Real London Estates – Leadership Award

KPA Property Ltd – Best Property Management Estate Agent

Brighton Homes – Best Lettings Estate Agent

Conway Christie Estate Agency – Leadership Award

BASE Residential – Best Property Management Estate Agent

House Fox – UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023

Normie Estate Agents – Best Use of Technology

Alexander Russell Estate Agents Limited – Best Photography and Presentation

Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd – Best Photography and Presentation

Eezee Estate Agents – Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent

In a grand collaboration, Business Awards UK and Cozee Property Management present the 2023 Property Awards , a celebration of excellence within the UK property industry. These esteemed awards acknowledge the leaders and innovators who are charting new courses and establishing benchmark standards in a vibrant and ever-evolving sector. The awards shine a light on the exceptional commitment and talent of these professionals, emphasising their pivotal role in sculpting the UK's property landscape's future.To conclude, the 2023 Property Awards, sponsored by Cozee Property Management, have not only highlighted the pinnacle of success in the UK property industry but also applauded the pioneering spirit and dedication of all participants. These awards provide a stage for acknowledging the impressive work of the winners and finalists, who have demonstrated remarkable skill and commitment in their respective fields, continually shaping and enhancing the property sector, setting unprecedented standards of excellence. For more information about the 2023 Property Awards or to arrange interviews, please get in touch with Business Awards UK.