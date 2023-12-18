What are You Looking for?

The 2023 Property Awards: A Salute to UK Property Sector Excellence

  • Eezee Estate Agents – Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent
    In a grand collaboration, Business Awards UK and Cozee Property Management present the 2023 Property Awards, a celebration of excellence within the UK property industry. These esteemed awards acknowledge the leaders and innovators who are charting new courses and establishing benchmark standards in a vibrant and ever-evolving sector. The awards shine a light on the exceptional commitment and talent of these professionals, emphasising their pivotal role in sculpting the UK's property landscape's future. 2023 Property Awards Winners
    • ACDC Sales & Lettings Ltd – Best Regional Estate Agent
    • KPA Property Ltd – Innovation Award
    • My House Online – Best Property Management Estate Agent
    • UpperKey – Best Workplace Award
    • Wright Letting and Management Ltd – Best Lettings Estate Agent
    • Noel Harris Home Sales Limited – Best Residential Estate Agent
    • Conway Christie Estate Agency – Best Marketing Campaign
    • House Fox – Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent
    • Osborne Energy – Sustainability & Environment
    • Davis & Lund Ltd – Best Small Estate Agent
    • Advantage Investment – UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023, Best International Estate Agent, Best Use of Technology
    • Property Entrepreneurs Club – Leadership Award
    • Harbour Property Group – Rising Star Award
    • Kath Wells – Best Social Media Campaign
    • Carters Estate Agents Ltd – Best New Estate Agent
    • Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd – Best Young Estate Agent
    2023 Property Awards Finalists
    • Oxford Family Estates – Best New Estate Agent
    • Swansea West Sales & Lettings – Best Lettings Estate Agent
    • Real London Estates – Rising Star Award
    • ACDC Sales & Lettings Ltd – Best Hybrid Estate Agent
    • KPA Property Ltd – Best Workplace Award
    • Brighton Homes – Rising Star Award
    • UpperKey – Best International Estate Agent
    • Bartrams – UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023
    • Hames Estates Ltd – Best Workplace Award
    • Conway Christie Estate Agency – Best Social Media Campaign
    • BASE Residential Ltd – Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent
    • Normie Estate Agents – Best Social Media Campaign
    • Panda Residential Limited – Best International Estate Agent
    • Hills Property Consultants – Best Young Estate Agent
    • Kath Wells – Best Marketing Campaign
    • Carters Estate Agents Ltd – Best Small Estate Agent
    • Alexander Russell Estate Agents Limited – Best Regional Estate Agent
    • Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd – Best New Estate Agent
    • Eezee Estate Agents – Best Small Estate Agent
    • Real London Estates – Leadership Award
    • KPA Property Ltd – Best Property Management Estate Agent
    • Brighton Homes – Best Lettings Estate Agent
    • Conway Christie Estate Agency – Leadership Award
    • BASE Residential – Best Property Management Estate Agent
    • House Fox – UK Estate Agent of the Year 2023
    • Normie Estate Agents – Best Use of Technology
    • Alexander Russell Estate Agents Limited – Best Photography and Presentation
    • Oliver Howard Real Estate Ltd – Best Photography and Presentation
    • Eezee Estate Agents – Best Mid-Sized Estate Agent
    To conclude, the 2023 Property Awards, sponsored by Cozee Property Management, have not only highlighted the pinnacle of success in the UK property industry but also applauded the pioneering spirit and dedication of all participants. These awards provide a stage for acknowledging the impressive work of the winners and finalists, who have demonstrated remarkable skill and commitment in their respective fields, continually shaping and enhancing the property sector, setting unprecedented standards of excellence. For more information about the 2023 Property Awards or to arrange interviews, please get in touch with Business Awards UK.
